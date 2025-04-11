“I Salute You Both”: Couple Buys the Ugliest House on the Street and Transforms It, SA Stunned
- A local couple bought the ugliest house in an area in Cape Town willing and ready to put in the work to turn it into a gorgeous place
- The duo did just that, making the house look unrecognisable with stunning finishings, and shared the before and after on TikTok
- Social media users flooded the comments, showering the couple with compliments for their amazing job, while others begged them for more home content
A husband and wife took on a huge task, after buying a house that needed a lot of tender love and care, and investing their time, money, and effort, and turning it into a lovely palace.
The wife, TikTok user @daniels_kt shared the home renovation clip on her account, attracting comments from social media users who felt they would do well if they turned their skill into a business.
The house before and after the renovations
The clip begins by showing a picture of the couple looking back at the camera close to huge buildings. It transitions to show the house they called the 'ugliest' in the street on the outside, looking neglected as if it had been taken over by ghosts. The outside wall looks rusty and cracked, and the inside has no ceiling or wall plastering.
The video transitions again to show the work being done, with the house coming along nicely; walls painted white and a man standing on the ladder installing a ceiling. The clip moves to show a stunning modern lounge, with a glossy white ceiling, detailed finishings and a cute fireplace to complement the home's aesthetics.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the couple's home
The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users, who filled the lady's feed with compliments. Many said they did not expect the house to look that great, praising the couple for having good taste. Some were impressed to see a smart young couple, saying they wished young people would follow in their footsteps.
Others advised them to flip the house, suggesting they must move on to another project, as they believed the couple had the potential to make it big in the property business.
User @Greg4mal said:
"'God, vision, patience, determination. support from each other. Love this. Congratulations guys.
User @Bralu_Nkompela shared:
"Absolutely beautifully transformed."
User @Dimples commented:
"Awesome. Wish all youngsters could follow your lead and I see a house full of potential that will be filled with love. May God bless you☺️."
User @shafiekanderson added:
"Well done to the couple, it's only possible if you are a team in your project and have one vision I salute you both 👏."
User @Dylan Isaacs shared:
"These kinds of posts make me happy, beautiful. Yoh! I must say 🔥🔥🔥."
User @Maximus said:
"Awesome. As long as you saw the potential and turned it into your ll palace."
