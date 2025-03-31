A couple celebrated a major milestone as they proudly showed off their stunning new home, getting a lot of online attention

The clip shared on TikTok gave an exciting house tour, showing every corner of the spacious property, from the lounge to the master bedroom and massive yard.

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, curious about the house's location, and excitement over the couple's impressive achievement

Mzansi showered a local couple with congratulations after seeing their new home. Image: @jacobsnuriyah

Buying a home is a dream many work hard to achieve. One couple hit this milestone and shared their excitement online.

The wife, TikTok user @jaconsnuriyah captured their special moment as they celebrated moving into their new house. The clip racked up thousands of views, likes, and many comments from social media users.

Couple gives a house tour

The video begins with the couple standing outside, revealing only their hands as they proudly hold up their keys to their new home. They then step inside and kick off a full house tour, flaunting their spacious lounge and an ultra-modern kitchen that looks straight out of a magazine. Walking through the house, they show three standard bedrooms and an impressive en-suite master bedroom, complete with ample cupboard space.

The couple keeps the excitement going as they showcase a massive entertainment room, two garages, and a handy storage room. Finally, they step outside into their vast backyard, where they mention plans to install a swimming pool in the future.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to their stunning home

Social media was buzzing with excitement over the couplé achievement. Many congratulated them on their beautiful home and showered them with well wishes. Others were curious about the location, with some asking which part of Cape Town had such massive houses.

Some estimated that the property must have cost them millions, while others dreamt about owning a house just like theirs one day.

A husband and wife bought a four-bedroom home in a Cape Town suburb. Image: @nuriyah_jacobs

User @Sis Lynn shared:

"New Home🙏 New Blessings🙏 Unspeakable Joy! Peace! Love! Prosperity! Unity! Faith and Beautiful Memories as a family🙏❤."

User @Chrisulah commented:

"Congratulations strangers, may you make many beautiful memories,"

User @D R said:

"That's a beautiful house...you going to show us what you do to the house?.. congratulations julle (you guys)!!"

User @oana LeRoux added:

"God, please bless me with something like that. Mr and Mrs Jacobs many blessings to you. Remember, making God's first in all of your plans🥰."

User @user12345678910 said:

"Nothing like your first home. We have a much bigger house now, but I still miss lil things of our first home."

User @Kirsty Pastor shared:

"You’re the perfect family to take over this house, many beautiful memories were made in this home and I wish you all the best in your new home ❤️."

