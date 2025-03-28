"This Should Be Illegal": Mzansi Woman Stunned by R8K Cape Town Rental Property, SA Reacts
- One lady in South Africa was shocked by a R8000 rental property in Cape Town, and she showed it off
- The woman expressed how she felt about the place and the price in a video that gained massive traction
- Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
Cape Town’s skyrocketing rental prices have once again been the subject of controversy after a lady expressed shock at a property listed for R8,000 per month.
Woman shows off R8k Cape Town rental property
The hun who goes by the handle @itsnabsx could not comprehend how such a small living space could be placed at such a hefty price.
She went on to express her thoughts in the video that she shared on TikTok as she showed off the rental property in the mother city. While taking to her TikTok caption, @itsnabsx said the following:
"R8k to sleep in your kitchen and cook next to your toilet."
The woman's post gained traction on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. The online users joined the conversation, with some questioning whether the rental market in Cape Town has become completely unaffordable.
With rental costs steadily increasing, many young professionals and families are struggling to find reasonably priced accommodations in Cape Town. The mother city, known for its breathtaking views and prime real estate locations, has some of the highest rental prices in the country, especially in sought-after areas.
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the rental price
South Africans had mixed reactions, with some agreeing that R8,000 seemed excessive for a property that was so small as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso said the following:
"This should be illegal!"
I.am.octaviaflowers added:
"Let’s not forget two months' deposit and rent before moving in."
Unboliviabell expressed:
"It’s that or a houseshare with sooooo many personalities. Cape Town is becoming too expensive for South Africans."
Simonenefdt was not impressed:
"Ridiculous. Rent control is desperately needed. I know supply and demand, but it needs to be justifiable."
Not yo boi shared:
"I moved to Cape Town to start a career in mixology, but I have nowhere to live or to go other then my home town (George) where nothing happens or goes on. So, because of housing and all I can't continue."
Khayra called out the price of rent in the mother city, saying:
"Cape Town rent is outrageous."
Yolz wrote:
"Cape Town is actually messy. Cause that's what I'm paying for my 2 bedroom in Fourways."
User commented:
"As someone who is looking into buying, it's so expensive. Like even if I tried to rent out the house at a lower, decent rate, I would still have to cough up a large amount to cover the bond. Crazy."
