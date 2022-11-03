A woman says she is tired of being a grown-up and all the financial responsibilities that come with maintaining life

She shared with her social media followers that her salary doesn't make it past 2 days after payday

People online applauded her and said that at least she doesn't depend on a man to cover her lifestyle

Lady complains about her salary running out fast with mounting bills. Image: @khomotsoacc/Twitter and Stock Photo/ Getty

Source: UGC

Living a comfortable life in South Africa is a privilege, with the high unemployment rate and people barely getting by with the jobs they have.

A young woman complained about her financial struggles and the mounting bills that she hardly gets to enjoy her salary. She posted on Twitter that she was left with nothing a day after paying her expenses.

"Got paid on Monday. Paid my bills, bought groceries, and paid laybuys & outstanding debts. Broke again within a day. Amazing! Adulting is just amazing!"

People on social media shared their financial woes, and some offered tips on cutting unnecessary costs. They suggested that she gets rid of her clothing accounts and cook most of her meals at home.

Many Mzansi people praised the young woman for being independent and not having anyone covering her expenses.

Read some comments from Mzansi peeps below:

@TumiNkosi mentioned:

"I’ve decided that I won’t call myself broke if I manage to cover all my bills. How sad is that?"

@AndileIsKing said:

"Instead of looking at your bank balance, look at everything the money did, and you will see your money in all its glory."

@Budiriro2319 posted:

"Reduce laybuys and other debts, and adulting will be enjoyable. Cancel all clothing cards and any grocery cards you might have and concentrate on important debt like working towards a housing bond."

@Lesalayisa added:

"You are responsible and doing great for yourself. Have patience with yourself, you will soon thank yourself knowing that those debts are finally over one by one!"

@rams_lavita suggested:

"It has nothing to do with adulting, employment is another form of slavery. Please try to get a side hustle that will bring enough money to sustain yourself."

@mtshweni_sasa wrote:

"I wouldn't call it broke but being an independent woman. You can afford yourself without the help of a man. You should be proud of yourself. "

