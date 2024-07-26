Water hitmaker, Tyla recently attended the prelude to the Olympic Games in Paris

The singer stunned in a casual black and gold look that fans couldn't get enough of

Peeps raved over the singer's undeniable beauty, while South Africans looked on in pride at one of their greatest exports

Tyla had social media gagging over her look for the Olympic Games prelude party. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla looked stunning while attending the prelude to the Olympic Games, and had fans gagging over how incredible she looked.

Tyla attends Olympic Games prelude

Our girl, Tyla, recently jetted off to Paris for the prelude to the Olympic Games, and was a sight for sore eyes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer dazzled in a casual nighttime look for the affair at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, retiring her trademark braided hairstyles for a blonde wig to complete her look.

Not only that, but her velvet Louis Vuitton two-piece was also far from her signature distressed outfits, proving just how versatile of a fashionista she is.

Twitter (X) user PopBase shared a video of the singer being flashed by photographers to capture a glimpse of her black and gold look, complete with gold accessories:

Peeps rave over Tyla's look

Netizens couldn't get enough of how stunning Tyla looked:

Gcwanini04 joked:

"I get why Nigerians and black Americans hate her; this woman is so beautiful, man."

hssluttt gushed over Tyla:

"Her face card alone should win her an Oscar for best picture."

EliahHunt wrote:

"The beauty of South African women needs to be studied."

ced2k23 said:

"Her style and presence added a special touch to the occasion."

NosiphoZuma7 was obsessed:

"One thing about Tyla, she will serve looks, my love. She never misses."

Avalldar posted:

"The way she always serves in the most perfect way. I will never not be shocked (I love to see it, honestly and truly)."

Tyla accused of copying Ayra Starr

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to netizens claiming that Tyla's management copied Ayra Starr's look and personality.

While many agreed with the allegations, fans defended Tyla, saying the hate for her was cruel and unnecessary.

