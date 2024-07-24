Global site navigation

Paris 2024: All Venues Set to Host Events at the Olympic Games
Sports

Paris 2024: All Venues Set to Host Events at the Olympic Games

by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • Paris will host the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, welcoming athletes and fans all over the world to celebrate the biggest sporting event
  • 35 venues will host all the 32 games scheduled to take place at the event, provide exciting atmosphere and memories for the athletes and fans
  • The sports festival's opening ceremony is set for July 26 while the closing ceremony is fixed at August 8 at different venues

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 2024 Olympic Games will begin today (July 24) in Paris, France, with other cities also having venues that will host events.

The biggest sporting competition's opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 26. It will be held on the Seine River, which runs through Paris, while the closing ceremony will be at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Read also

Where was Fallout filmed? Discover the iconic locations of the TV series

In this context, Briefly News looks at the 35 venues that will host the 32 different games at the event and the city in which they are located.

Venues to host all sporting events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
A general view of the Eiffel Tower Stadium the venue of beach volleyball events from the Place du Trocadero ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Kevin Voigt.
Source: Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic Games venues

According to Forbes, the Olympic Village is located approximately five miles North Paris.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

GamesVenue and City it's located
Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water PoloAquatics Centre, Paris
Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, TrampolineBercy Arena, Paris
Football/SoccerBordeaux Stadium, BordeauxGeoffery-Guichard Stadium, Saint-EtienneLe Beaujoire Stadium, NantesLyon Stadium, DecinesMarseille Stadium, MarseilleNice Stadium, NiceParc des Princes, Paris
Judo and WrestlingChamp de Mars Arena, Paris
Equestrian and Modern PentathlonChateau de Versailles, Versailles
ShootingChateauroux Shooting Centre, Chateauroux
Beach volleyballEiffel Tower Stadium, Paris
Cycling – mountain bikeElancourt Hill, Paris
Fencing and TaekwondoGrand Palais, Paris
Archery, Athletics, Cycling RoadInvalides, Paris
AthleticsHotel de Ville, Paris
Boxing and Modern PentathlonNorth Paris Arena, Villepinte
3x3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, and SkateboardingLa Concorde, Paris
ClimbingLe Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget
GolfGolf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
SailingMarseille Marina, Marseille
Swimming and Water PoloParis La Defense Arena, Nanterre
Basketball and HandballPierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming and TriathlonPont Alexandre III, Paris
Badminton and Rhythmic GymnasticsPorte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris
Boxing and TennisStade Roland-Garros, Paris
Cycling BMX RacingSaint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium, Montigny-le-Bretonneux
Cycling TrackSaint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux
Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, and WeightliftingSouth Paris Arena, Paris
Athletics, Rugby SevensStade de France, Saint-Denis
SurfingTahiti, French Polynesia, Teahupo'o
Athletics, Cycling RoadTrocadero
Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint and RowingVaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne
Field hockeyYves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes

Read also

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating now? Her love life and relationship history

10 Most decorated athletes in Olympic Games history

Briefly News earlier listed the the most decorated athletes in the history of the multi-sport event.

Over time, a distinguished group of athletes has excelled, collecting numerous gold medals and cementing their status as the best in their respective sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: