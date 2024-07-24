Paris will host the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, welcoming athletes and fans all over the world to celebrate the biggest sporting event

35 venues will host all the 32 games scheduled to take place at the event, provide exciting atmosphere and memories for the athletes and fans

The sports festival's opening ceremony is set for July 26 while the closing ceremony is fixed at August 8 at different venues

The 2024 Olympic Games will begin today (July 24) in Paris, France, with other cities also having venues that will host events.

The biggest sporting competition's opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 26. It will be held on the Seine River, which runs through Paris, while the closing ceremony will be at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

In this context, Briefly News looks at the 35 venues that will host the 32 different games at the event and the city in which they are located.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games venues

According to Forbes, the Olympic Village is located approximately five miles North Paris.

Games Venue and City it's located Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo Aquatics Centre, Paris Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline Bercy Arena, Paris Football/Soccer Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux Geoffery-Guichard Stadium, Saint-Etienne Le Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes Lyon Stadium, Decines Marseille Stadium, Marseille Nice Stadium, Nice Parc des Princes, Paris Judo and Wrestling Champ de Mars Arena, Paris Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Chateau de Versailles, Versailles Shooting Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Chateauroux Beach volleyball Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris Cycling – mountain bike Elancourt Hill, Paris Fencing and Taekwondo Grand Palais, Paris Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road Invalides, Paris Athletics Hotel de Ville, Paris Boxing and Modern Pentathlon North Paris Arena, Villepinte 3x3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, and Skateboarding La Concorde, Paris Climbing Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget Golf Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Sailing Marseille Marina, Marseille Swimming and Water Polo Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre Basketball and Handball Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneuve-d’Ascq Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming and Triathlon Pont Alexandre III, Paris Badminton and Rhythmic Gymnastics Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris Boxing and Tennis Stade Roland-Garros, Paris Cycling BMX Racing Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium, Montigny-le-Bretonneux Cycling Track Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, and Weightlifting South Paris Arena, Paris Athletics, Rugby Sevens Stade de France, Saint-Denis Surfing Tahiti, French Polynesia, Teahupo'o Athletics, Cycling Road Trocadero Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint and Rowing Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne Field hockey Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes

