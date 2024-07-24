Paris 2024: All Venues Set to Host Events at the Olympic Games
- Paris will host the 2024 edition of the Olympic Games, welcoming athletes and fans all over the world to celebrate the biggest sporting event
- 35 venues will host all the 32 games scheduled to take place at the event, provide exciting atmosphere and memories for the athletes and fans
- The sports festival's opening ceremony is set for July 26 while the closing ceremony is fixed at August 8 at different venues
The 2024 Olympic Games will begin today (July 24) in Paris, France, with other cities also having venues that will host events.
The biggest sporting competition's opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 26. It will be held on the Seine River, which runs through Paris, while the closing ceremony will be at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.
In this context, Briefly News looks at the 35 venues that will host the 32 different games at the event and the city in which they are located.
Paris 2024 Olympic Games venues
According to Forbes, the Olympic Village is located approximately five miles North Paris.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
|Games
|Venue and City it's located
|Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo
|Aquatics Centre, Paris
|Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline
|Bercy Arena, Paris
|Football/Soccer
|Bordeaux Stadium, BordeauxGeoffery-Guichard Stadium, Saint-EtienneLe Beaujoire Stadium, NantesLyon Stadium, DecinesMarseille Stadium, MarseilleNice Stadium, NiceParc des Princes, Paris
|Judo and Wrestling
|Champ de Mars Arena, Paris
|Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon
|Chateau de Versailles, Versailles
|Shooting
|Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Chateauroux
|Beach volleyball
|Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris
|Cycling – mountain bike
|Elancourt Hill, Paris
|Fencing and Taekwondo
|Grand Palais, Paris
|Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road
|Invalides, Paris
|Athletics
|Hotel de Ville, Paris
|Boxing and Modern Pentathlon
|North Paris Arena, Villepinte
|3x3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, and Skateboarding
|La Concorde, Paris
|Climbing
|Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget
|Golf
|Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
|Sailing
|Marseille Marina, Marseille
|Swimming and Water Polo
|Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre
|Basketball and Handball
|Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneuve-d’Ascq
|Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming and Triathlon
|Pont Alexandre III, Paris
|Badminton and Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris
|Boxing and Tennis
|Stade Roland-Garros, Paris
|Cycling BMX Racing
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium, Montigny-le-Bretonneux
|Cycling Track
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux
|Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, and Weightlifting
|South Paris Arena, Paris
|Athletics, Rugby Sevens
|Stade de France, Saint-Denis
|Surfing
|Tahiti, French Polynesia, Teahupo'o
|Athletics, Cycling Road
|Trocadero
|Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint and Rowing
|Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne
|Field hockey
|Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes
10 Most decorated athletes in Olympic Games history
Briefly News earlier listed the the most decorated athletes in the history of the multi-sport event.
Over time, a distinguished group of athletes has excelled, collecting numerous gold medals and cementing their status as the best in their respective sports.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.