Scotts Maphuma released a freestyle to address the backlash. Image: scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma is unfazed by the heat he has been getting on social media for his comments on the episode of the L-Tido podcast, which premiered on Wednesday, 23 April. The Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker has hit back at his critics with a cheeky freestyle.

Scotts Maphuma responds to criticism with cheeky freestyle

Scotts Maphuma ruffled some feathers when he explained in detail why he doesn’t always take pictures with his fans. Instead of taking a low profile, Maphuma responded in the only way he knows how to.

The troublesome musician took to his Instagram and previewed a cheeky response to his critics.

A screen recording of the Instagram Live session shared by record label @kreativeKornerr shows Scotts Maphuma delivering a freestyle titled Bathi Une Attitude. In the background, two of his friends egg him on. The post was captioned:

“Scotts Maphuma “Attitude” Freestyle 😅🤣🔥”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's freestyle

In the comments, netizens slammed Scotts Maphuma and predicted that this was the beginning of the end of his music career. Others were more understanding and called on South Africans not to hate the young musician.

Here are some of the comments:

@g_mapaya predicted:

“December is too far.”

@felix_mphande remarked:

“Burning bridges with your clients is crazy business.”

@snaijamxoli said:

“The hating on the comments is crazy😂😂Just because he doesn't want to take pictures when he doesn't feel like it.”

@MandiMALS advised:

“This will be a short-lived career with this attitude 🤞🏾🤞🏾 We will be here.”

@Thami6064 argued:

“Thing is yokuthi, "his career will end" 😂 Ay, stop hating and let this brother take his coins in peace.”

Netizens slammed Scotts Maphuma for responding with a freestyle. Image: scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma discusses relationship with DJ Maphorisa

Meanwhile, Scotts Maphuma brushed off rumours that he is beefing with DJ Maphorisa.

During his interview with L-Tido, Maphuma said Maphorisa finds joy in helping others. He said:

“He is a good older brother who wants us to be set in life. If Phori wanted to do his own thing, he would have done so. He wants to put on all the guys that he can see have talent, and he is willing to polish it. He will ask you: ‘Don’t you want good things in life?’, so he wants to see you there, but it is up to you. When you get there, he is able to humble himself for you all to be mates. He gives you that platform.”

Scotts Maphuma lists his top 5 Amapiano artists

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma shared a list of his top 5 Amapiano artists of all time.

While he mentioned Kabza De Small as his number one top Amapiano musician, his list had South Africans debating. Others suggested the artists that should have made the list while others argued that such lists aren't good for the genre.

