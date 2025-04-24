Scotts Maphuma Sets the Record Straight on Relationship With DJ Maphorisa
- Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma opened up about his relationship with fellow Mzansi recording artist DJ Maphorisa amid rumours of a beef between the two
- Maphuma spoke candidly about his career on an episode of the 'L-Tido Podcast' where he addressed topics such as his career and personal life
- Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Maphuma, saying they admire his laid-back approach to being in the spotlight
South African recording artist Scotts Maphuma squashed any rumours of beef between himself and DJ Maphorisa on a recent episode of the L-Tido Podcast.
The amapiano star described Maphorisa as a ‘big brother’ who is always willing to help aspiring stars reach new heights.
Maphuma, who recently teased new music, said he and Maphorisa share a good relationship and he has massive respect for him.
Scotts Maphuma praises ‘humble’ DJ Maphorisa
Watch Maphuma speak about Maphorisa in the video below:
According to the L-Tido Podcast, Maphuma, a fan favourite among local music lovers, said Maphorisa finds joy in helping others.
Maphuma said:
“He is a good older brother who wants us to be set in life. If Phori wanted to do his own thing, he would have done so. He wants to put on all the guys that he can see have talent, and he is willing to polish it. He will ask you: ‘Don’t you want good things in life?’, so he wants to see you there, but it is up to you. When you get there, he is able to humble himself for you all to be mates. He gives you that platform.”
The artists worked previously worked together, according to the Instagram post below:
Maphuma and Maphorisa set dates for upcoming shows
In June 2025, Maphuma will jet off to the Netherlands for the Groove II event in Amsterdam after a successful showing at the event in 2024.
While Maphuma is set to set Amsterdam alight, Maphorisa will join DJ Shimza and Kabza de Small in the line-up for Ultra South Africa in May.
Fans admire Maphuma
Local netizens reacted on social media to show their respect for Maphuma as he continues to make a mark on the local music scene.
Madudula2 asked a question:
“It is true that Pori and Kabza are beefing?”
Hlu44705 gave some advice:
“A legend once told me ‘do not judge a person because of what other people say about the person’. Fetch your experience, then you can judge.”
Theeonly._news took note of Maphuma:
“This guy, even the way he is seated gives a dance move already 😂.”
Miss_riba.rsa is a fan:
“You gotta love this guy!😂❤️”
Leendylint loves Maphuma:
“I honestly love Scott’s personality, he’s not phased into being something he is not. Celebrities don’t owe us pictures. 👏”
Scotts Maphuma stays away from fame
As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Scotts Maphuma said he does not seek fame and has asked fans to respect his wishes.
The South African recording artist even joked to say he wants to be canceled as he has no intention of being famous.
