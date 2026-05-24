Two penalties were awarded against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR Rabat, but they ended up winning in the final on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

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South African international Teboho Mokoena scored in the added time of the first half to give the Brazilians the deserved 2-1 win on aggregate against the Moroccan giants.

Football analyst Themba Modise, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his views on the two penalties awarded against the Brazilians in the final.

"To be honest, I think both penalties were correct calls from the referee, especially the first one," he said.

"Lunga was at fault for the first one, he should be cautious of his environment when he's in the box because any contact in the box would definitely result to a penalty for the opponent."

Source: Briefly News