The Forum for South Africa (FOSA) has become the latest civic body to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s immediate resignation. This comes after Ramaphosa filed an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, 12 June 2026.

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President Ramaphosa is facing increasing scrutiny over the Phala Phala saga. Image: GCIS and ActionSA

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa is seeking a court order to halt the commencement of a Parliamentary impeachment inquiry into his conduct. The President is demanding that the inquiry be paused until a separate review appeal challenging the Section 89 independent panel’s report is finalised. The independent panel previously determined that there is prima facie evidence (evidence sufficient to establish a fact unless disproved) that the President may have a case to answer regarding the February 2020 robbery of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

FOSA leader slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal bid

Mashilompane has strongly criticised the President's approach, accusing him of using judicial appeals and state resources to evade constitutional accountability. The FOSA leader stated that while citizens have the right to exercise their legal options, it should not come at the expense of the public.

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He argued that if the President is innocent, he should allow the parliamentary impeachment committee to proceed with its hearings, where he would theoretically be vindicated. Instead, Mashilompane emphasised that running to the courts using taxpayers' money raises serious questions about transparency and ethical leadership in the highest office.

Thoko Didiza a stumbling block for Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza acted against Ramaphosa. Her recent decision caused friction in the African National Congress.

Source: Briefly News