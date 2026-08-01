A fire tore through the Madiba Square section of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Several families were left homeless, with some residents reporting they have lost their homes to fires as many as four times

Gift of the Givers deployed emergency relief teams to the area to assist displaced residents

A building destroyed by fire. Images: OSCAR DEL POZO / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning gutted multiple homes in the Madiba Square area of Imizamo Yethu, an informal settlement in Hout Bay, leaving dozens of families without shelter or belongings.

The blaze reduced informal structures to ash and displaced numerous households, with some residents revealing the destruction was not their first encounter with such loss.

Economic Toll on a Vulnerable Community

The fire has deepened hardship in a community already burdened by unemployment and poverty. Most of those affected had no savings or financial safety net to fall back on, leaving them with no means to replace lost possessions or rebuild their homes.

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Landlords who depended on rental income from informal structures were also hard hit, as the fire destroyed their properties entirely. Tenants, meanwhile, were left with nowhere to go.

Gift of the Givers mobilises emergency response

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers moved quickly to provide relief on the ground. Teams supplied hot meals, drinking water, blankets, baby care packages, and hygiene products to displaced residents still navigating the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

Community members and relief workers continued to provide basic essentials as families sought to stabilise their situation in the days following the fire.

Firefighters at a scene. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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