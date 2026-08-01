LaConco, who shares a child with Jacob Zuma, sparked fierce debate after commenting on women leaving their kids behind when they marry

The reality TV personality suggested women with children out of wedlock should abandon marriage plans rather than leave their kids behind

Mzansi fully agrees, with many mothers pushing back hard against the narrative of leaving kids behind

LaConco argues women with kids should forget about marriage. Image: _laconco

Source: Instagram

A comment from reality TV personality LaConco has set the internet ablaze after she weighed in on one of South Africa's most quietly debated family topics: whether mothers should leave their children behind when they start a new life with a partner.

The drama began when actress Sana Mchunu, who famously had her first child at 14 and went on to raise seven children by the time she was 21, shared a post on Friday, 31 July 2026, expressing the heartbreak of leaving a child behind after getting married. Her post resonated instantly, racking up over 1,600 likes and drawing hundreds of comments.

LaConco's controversial take

But it was LaConco's response that stopped people mid-scroll. The star, who herself has a child with former president Jacob Zuma, did not hold back. "Mawumshiyelani? (Why would you leave them behind?) Honestly, if I had to be asked my opinion about this, Khohlwa umshado mese unengane. (Forget about marriage when you have a kid.) Have your partner niphushe impilo finish ungazali ke omunye umntwana. UNLESS otherwise than you blessed," she wrote, her comment quickly gathering nearly 400 likes.

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In plain terms, she was saying: if you have a child and the arrangement does not fully include them, skip the wedding and focus on building a stable life with your partner instead. Only have another child if you are truly in a blessed situation.

The comment cracked open a conversation that many South African women feel deeply.

LaConco speaks on women having kids and getting married. Image: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Facebook post

Many women resonated with LaConco's point of view, and the replies made that very clear.

@nolwazishange fired back: "Uze uzwe ipain nje umshiyelani? Ukugana cannot be more important than ingane yakho oyozele. Ungafa!"

@lelo_hans01 was equally emotional: "Nibashiyelani kanti? Benzeni? 😢"

@kanyieeeh offered a different lens on the situation: "A man that loves you won't allow you to live your child behind 🤞🏻."

@snezieymsomi questioned the cultural logic altogether: "Kanti ushiyelwa ukuthi kubenjani oh isintu nokungenzi sense 😏😏"

The debate cuts to the heart of how South African society navigates love, tradition, and motherhood when they do not all align.

LaConco thanks baby daddy, Jacob Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco publicly praised her ex-partner and former President Jacob Zuma for attending their son's Spotlight Day at school.

She also thanked Duduzane Zuma for the words he shared with his younger half-brother at the event.

Source: Briefly News