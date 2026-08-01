A South African man dining at a restaurant in Sandton noticed his bill was significantly undercharged compared to what he actually ordered

The TikTok video showed the diner comparing his printed menu prices against the receipt he received

South Africans praised his honesty online, saying the waiter would likely have had to cover the difference

A South African went viral after doing something most people might not have the heart to do: pointing out that his restaurant bill was far lower than it should have been. The TikTok clip, posted on 31 July 2026, showed close-up shots of a printed menu alongside a receipt. The two did not match. He had ordered roughly R1,000 worth of food but was charged just R65.

A man in Sandton gets charged way less than he ate, and he saved the day. Image: @technicallyatechnician

Source: TikTok

Rather than quietly pay the smaller amount and walk away, @technicallyatechnician flagged the discrepancy to the restaurant. In the video, he described to the staff what would have happened if he had simply paid the R65 charge instead. The answer was clear: the waiter would have had to make up the difference out of his own pocket. For many South Africans, the idea of a worker being held liable for a billing error they did not cause hit close to home. Watch the moment he realised what was on the bill:

SA applauds man

South Africans flooded the comments with warm responses:

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@Bob027 said:

"Good karma coming your way"

@iitu_meleng wrote:

"Chances are he would've had to pay that same day, that time uthole ukuthi he doesn't have it [meaning: only to find out he doesn't have it]"

@Tee Cee Em shared:

"You are the type of person this society needs 🫶🏼"

@workcreative_thee said:

"Lucky he met good guys like you 🥰"

@nolly wrote:

"God bless you ❤️"

@Raseboya joked:

"Water for R65 or or maybe I'm just poorer 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about restaurants

A UK travel content creator, Kieran Brown, who sparked a debate among South Africans after raving about the quality and price of steak at a top-rated steakhouse in Cape Town.

South African tourists were involved in a tense confrontation at a Mozambique restaurant, sparking fierce debate online regarding the underlying issues of immigration.

A couple turned their Valentine's Day dinner into the most talked-about meal of the year, racking up a jaw-dropping bill of R22,405 at The Pier restaurant in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News