A 27-year-old South African security guard was publicly humiliated by two men who told him he would never own a luxury car

Tech company ScaryByte stepped in after the incident went viral, announcing a life-changing gift for the young guard

CoolStoryBru shared the heartwarming turn of events, and South Africans online could not hold back their emotions

A company gifted a luxury car to a security guard after online mockery. Image: coolstory_bru

Source: Instagram

A young security guard from South Africa received a brand-new BMW and R30,000 in cash after two men mocked him for doing his job and told him he would never own a luxury car. Teboho Kabayi's story caught the country's attention when a video of him being humiliated went viral. The incident struck a nerve with many South Africans, but it also caught the eye of someone willing to do something.

ScaryByte steps in for Teboho

Tech company ScaryByte responded to the viral moment by gifting Kabayi a brand-new BMW. The company also handed him a R30,000 cash cheque to help cover petrol and maintenance costs so he could actually enjoy the car without the financial burden that often comes with owning one. The story was shared by popular Instagram account @coolstorybru_za on 30 July 2026, and it spread across social media.

Watch Teboho receive his BMW in the CoolStoryBru Instagram clip below:

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Mzansi reacts to Teboho's story

For many viewers, it was exactly the kind of story South Africa needed to see. In the comments section, locals could not hide how moved they were:

User @yj_cribe said:

"Bro got humiliated and scored some love with a new car."

User @malu.b_official wrote:

"All glory belongs to Jesus 🙏."

User @queobee added:

"I don't think giving him that car is a good idea, but the gesture is nice."

User @lisamolapo79 shared:

"South Africa is love za 💗."

User @arcanewarriorafrica wrote:

"Amazing people creating amazing stories 🙌."

User @thabomach said:

"Goosebumps. This is so beautiful to witness. Love my country, man 🥺🫶🏾."

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Source: Briefly News