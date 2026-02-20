A young British woman went viral after recording her last-minute dash to the airport to catch a flight to South Africa

The traveller decided to fly to Cape Town to surprise her boyfriend after spending Valentine’s Day alone in the UK

Social media users filled the comments section with a wave of humorous warnings, advising the woman to contact her man so she does not get surprised

A content creator shared her frantic preparation before heading to the airport for a flight to South Africa. Image: @isseypovs

A UK woman’s romantic gesture was highly debated online after she booked a flight ticket to South Africa, without her man’s knowledge or approval.

The video, shared by TikTok user @isseypovs on February 18 2026, showed the excited woman looking forward to her 12-hour flight to reunite with her boyfriend.

Addressing her followers, she mentioned that after a lonely Valentine’s Day in England, she decided to leave the country to be with her partner. TikTok user @isseypovs brushed off potential warnings about the relationship by taking a swipe at the dating scene back home.

The surprise warning

She noted that before anyone can tell her to run, they should know that men in England were worse. Her point suggested that if someone could survive dating them, they could handle anyone else.

SA debates the surprise visit

The clip went viral, drawing nearly 2K comments from social media users who were quick to offer advice. Many were touched by the romance but sceptical about her. Some jokingly warned her against surprising her partner without notice. One viewer advised her to call ahead so she doesn't end up being the one who gets a shock. Others were concerned with her logistics, asking if she had another plan, in case things didn't go as planned.

User @Zandile👑Witness said:

"Missing the flight would be the best thing, babe."

User @Massy Motsamai 🇿🇦 commented:

"My girl! The minute you mentioned SA, I had to go to the comment section. We don't do surprises here 😂. You will find out, okay 😭!"

User @nontsikelelo_zophe shared:

"We’re begging you to please call him first 😭."

User @Emsy<33 added:

"You need to do a meet and greet in South Africa, Cape Town! It would be lovely to meet you."

User @iluvsiya🫦asked:

"Chomi, are you sure about what you’re planning to do?"

User @the_ petite commented:

"Did you say you are surprised by a South African man? On behalf of South Africa, please call first."

