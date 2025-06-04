“Unapologetically Rich”: Super-Rich SA Lady in London Shares What She Does for a Living
- A luxury-loving lady from Cape Town had social media buzzing after claiming she does absolutely nothing for a living and still enjoys a luxurious lifestyle
- She was stopped in London by a street interviewer, and the clip of their interaction was shared on Instagram
- Social media users mocked her for calling London a country and questioned whether she knew anything about her riches or geography
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
An outspoken woman from Cape Town, living in London, made jaws drop when she told a street interviewer she didn't have to work because she was super rich.
The clip was shared on an Instagram account @dezemba_sa, and instantly blew up, with social media users expressing their views on her statement about South Africa being a third-world country.
Rich girl with zero worries
In the video, the influencer stops the South African lady to compliment her outfit, then asks the iconic question: 'What do you do for a living?' Without hesitation, she says she doesn’t work because she doesn't need to, and neither do her parents, because they're already billionaires. She holds her head high, confident and flashy, while calling her lifestyle privileged by birth.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The interviewer then asks her about the difference between South Africa and London. She responds bluntly, calling Mzansi a third-world country and saying she prefers being in a first-world country like London. When asked about her future, she says her goal is to marry a billionaire.
SA reacts to the video
The clip attracted massive views, likes and comments from social media users who discussed the lady's bragging nature. Many were shocked that she called London a country, dragging her in the comments, and questioning how someone so rich could lack basic knowledge.
Some found her answers hilarious, while others couldn't believe the level of self-confidence she displayed. Debates broke out in the comments about whether Mzansi was a third-world country, while others tried to figure out if she was rich or just flexing.
User @phurac commented:
"I like her; she is unapologetically rich, and tomorrow she will be your boss. "Judging her won't make her poor, shem 😂!"
User @tazashleigh said:
"So embarrassing, 😂 my God 😂. Help me 😂."
User @mr_kgaudi shared:
"Oppenheimer heir. Generational soft life 😮."
User @studio_manuela added:
"I hope she’s joking! What a bad reflection on South Africans."
User @thisishowizeeit shared:
"We, proudly South African, are not billionaires, not all of us desire that. PS. We are a developing country with the largest economy in Africa?"
User @sincerely.kai_ said:
"All that generational money & my good didn't even go to school?! Not even a basic etiquette course!🧐 Is this a skit?"
Watch the Instagram clip below:
3 Briefly News Cape Town-related articles
- A Cape Town auntie could not contain her excitement when she saw two gents standing next to a red Ferrari in Camps Bay and asked to take photos with the car before asking for their numbers.
- A call centre employee advertised the position of social media manager with a low monthly salary in the Mother City, and social media users called them out for exploitation.
- A woman advised people who could afford to move out of Cape Town townships to do so, claiming they were not a safe place to raise children.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za