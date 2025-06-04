A luxury-loving lady from Cape Town had social media buzzing after claiming she does absolutely nothing for a living and still enjoys a luxurious lifestyle

An outspoken woman from Cape Town, living in London, made jaws drop when she told a street interviewer she didn't have to work because she was super rich.

The clip was shared on an Instagram account @dezemba_sa, and instantly blew up, with social media users expressing their views on her statement about South Africa being a third-world country.

Rich girl with zero worries

In the video, the influencer stops the South African lady to compliment her outfit, then asks the iconic question: 'What do you do for a living?' Without hesitation, she says she doesn’t work because she doesn't need to, and neither do her parents, because they're already billionaires. She holds her head high, confident and flashy, while calling her lifestyle privileged by birth.

The interviewer then asks her about the difference between South Africa and London. She responds bluntly, calling Mzansi a third-world country and saying she prefers being in a first-world country like London. When asked about her future, she says her goal is to marry a billionaire.

SA reacts to the video

The clip attracted massive views, likes and comments from social media users who discussed the lady's bragging nature. Many were shocked that she called London a country, dragging her in the comments, and questioning how someone so rich could lack basic knowledge.

Some found her answers hilarious, while others couldn't believe the level of self-confidence she displayed. Debates broke out in the comments about whether Mzansi was a third-world country, while others tried to figure out if she was rich or just flexing.

