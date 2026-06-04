LEBOMBO, MPUMALANGA— Seven Mozambican nationals were barred from leaving South Africa at the Lebombo Port of Entry due to documentation issues, despite a larger operation successfully processing hundreds of others. The Border Management Authority (BMA) halted their departure after they failed to meet cross-border movement rules, lacked proper nationality verification, or lacked minor documentation.

Almost 1,000 Mozambicans passed the Lebombo border. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SAnews, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that South African authorities successfully processed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals on 3 June 2026. However, only 926 individuals ultimately crossed the border into Mozambique.

Masiapato stated that the remaining seven individuals required further legal and administrative arrangements after failing the final immigration processing and verification checks. The Mozambicans' decision to leave the country came after five Mozambicans were killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape.

Border Management Authority processes cross-border movement

The broader operation involved multiple state departments working with Mozambican authorities. Out of the total group, 349 individuals came from the Lindela Holding Facility under a Department of Home Affairs deportation programme. The Mozambican High Commission facilitated travel for 584 individuals from Mossel Bay. The processed group included people without valid travel documents, individuals needing immigration status verification, and 17 people who overstayed their legal visits. Furthermore, 38 minors were processed alongside the Department of Social Development.

Masiapato stated that cross-border management must remain lawful and orderly. He added that the BMA is committed to facilitating legitimate travel while strictly enforcing compliance with South African immigration legislation and safeguarding national ports of entry.

5 Ghanians blocked from leaving SA

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a small group of Ghanaians could not leave the country after Ghana began repatriating them from South Africa. The BMA explained why they were blocked.

Source: Briefly News