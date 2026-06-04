Almost 1,000 Mozambicans Processed at Lebombo Border
LEBOMBO, MPUMALANGA— Seven Mozambican nationals were barred from leaving South Africa at the Lebombo Port of Entry due to documentation issues, despite a larger operation successfully processing hundreds of others. The Border Management Authority (BMA) halted their departure after they failed to meet cross-border movement rules, lacked proper nationality verification, or lacked minor documentation.
According to SAnews, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that South African authorities successfully processed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals on 3 June 2026. However, only 926 individuals ultimately crossed the border into Mozambique.
Masiapato stated that the remaining seven individuals required further legal and administrative arrangements after failing the final immigration processing and verification checks. The Mozambicans' decision to leave the country came after five Mozambicans were killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape.
Border Management Authority processes cross-border movement
The broader operation involved multiple state departments working with Mozambican authorities. Out of the total group, 349 individuals came from the Lindela Holding Facility under a Department of Home Affairs deportation programme. The Mozambican High Commission facilitated travel for 584 individuals from Mossel Bay. The processed group included people without valid travel documents, individuals needing immigration status verification, and 17 people who overstayed their legal visits. Furthermore, 38 minors were processed alongside the Department of Social Development.
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Masiapato stated that cross-border management must remain lawful and orderly. He added that the BMA is committed to facilitating legitimate travel while strictly enforcing compliance with South African immigration legislation and safeguarding national ports of entry.
5 Ghanians blocked from leaving SA
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a small group of Ghanaians could not leave the country after Ghana began repatriating them from South Africa. The BMA explained why they were blocked.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za