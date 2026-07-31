Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Mazwi Blose has weighed in on Julius Malema's comments about MacG

Blose reshared a clip of the Podcast and Chill host following comments made by Julius Malema about MacG and its listeners

South Africans took to social media to debate Blose's sharing of the clip, with many questioning what the aim of doing so was

The EFF’s Mazwi Blose has accused influencers of hypocrisy after sharing a clip of MacG. Image: @ParliamentofRSA/ @podcastwithmacg

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - A 2024 clip of popular podcast host MacG has resurfaced on social media, drawing fresh scrutiny amid Julius Malema's public attack on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mazwikayise Blose posted the footage on X on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

The TikTok-sourced clip, originally posted by @news_livesa, shows MacG alongside Eugene Khoza and Sol Phendukal running a street campaign to secure parliamentary registration ahead of the 2024 general and provincial elections.

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He shared the clip on the same day Malema delivered a media briefing in which he accused the show of depoliticising young South Africans, promoting an alcohol culture, and trivialising serious national issues. Malema’s comments sparked a debate online, with many people questioning why he took issue with the podcast.

Blose accuses influencers of selective amnesia

In response to the criticism of Malema, Blose used the footage to challenge what he described as inconsistency among MacG's supporters.

"So everyone has forgotten that MacG was on the streets trying to register a political party?" he wrote.

He added that Malema's criticism had caused influencers to suffer from selective amnesia.

How did South Africans react?

The post gained significant traction within hours, with users divided on whether the old footage strengthened or undermined Malema's argument.

@OfentseKombe questioned the logic directly:

"'Trying to register a political party' yet the same person is trying to depoliticise the youth? I'm so confused."

@Buhleku took a different view:

"Firstly, that was just a marketing gimmick to promote their podcast. Secondly, even if it was true, why do you want to impose on his rights if he wanted to open a political party? Lastly, why attack and not try to engage him? He is a 'black child’."

@GeoAnalist defended MacG's rights:

"MacG is a citizen of South Africa; he can participate in our democracy. If I am a businessman, and I decide to campaign for politics as an independent candidate, does that mean my business is a political party? You all are stupid, man."

@MrSoWhat31 pointed out:

"But your party also has a podcast on the side."

@VolumeJhb dismissed the EFF's framing of the issue:

"EFF is fast losing its credibility. Commenting on stupid skits as main political agendas that do not have any substance."

MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' trolls Malema

Briefly News also reported on MacG's response to Malema's scathing comments about Podcast and Chill.

Malema suggested that the podcast is a political tool designed to keep young South Africans politically unaware.

The Podcast and Chill Network responded with a satirical video, stirring sharp reactions across the nation.

Source: Briefly News