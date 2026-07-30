Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa responded to ActionSA MP Dereleen James after she volunteered to read WhatsApp messages into parliamentary record

Former IDAC boss Andrea Johnson faced intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission over her close relationship with Major-General Feroz Khan

Social media users sided with Marawa, accusing James and Parliament's ad hoc committee of failing to probe Johnson as effectively as the commission did

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has taken a public jab at ActionSA MP Dereleen James following her social media remarks about the Madlanga Commission's handling of close WhatsApp messages involving former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) boss Advocate Andrea Johnson.

Robert Marawa responded sharply to Dereleen James after her tweet on Andrea Johnson. Image:@robertmarawa and @dereleenjames

Source: UGC

James posted on X on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, expressing frustration that commissioners had declined to read Johnson's private messages aloud during proceedings.

"I see they don't like reading out bedroom messages there at Madlanga. Please deploy me to read them into the record. South Africans deserve to know how deep the rot goes! By far my biggest disappointment," she wrote, tagging the post with #KatGeknuip and #Madlanga.

Marawa responded to James's post, drawing a pointed contrast between the commission's conduct and Parliament's earlier ad hoc committee process, where Johnson had appeared and faced far less rigorous questioning. His remarks were widely interpreted as suggesting that legal minds at the Madlanga Commission had accomplished what Parliament could not.

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''The legal work had been done...she was done....the bedroom stuff had been sufficiently exposed....This energy was needed against ur fellow members that didn't get South Africans to this level.

If Huis Genoot still exists, that's where the rest of what u want read out will be. Brilliant legal minds should be respected,'' Marawa commented.

Andrea Johnson grilled over Khan relationship

The Madlanga Commission had put Johnson under significant pressure over the nature of her relationship with Major-General Feroz Khan. WhatsApp messages presented during proceedings indicated a close personal relationship between the two, prompting questions about the integrity of the IDAC investigation linked to Dumisani Khumalo and other accused parties.

Separately, a report published in the Sowetan on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, highlighted further damage to IDAC's case, with witnesses at the commission testifying that statements submitted by investigators could have been fabricated.

As seen in the post below on X.

Social media users back Marawa

The exchange drew strong reactions online, with many users siding with Marawa's assessment.

@Tebzolah wrote:

"Exactly, reading them out is just being a drama queen. Adv Sello got her point; we now know that Adv Johnson was very, very close to General Khan, and that's all we need to know. Parliament today is as useless as a mosquito fart."

@ndivhuho_n said:

"Well articulated TaRob. The gimmicks of shouting unnecessary stuff is not needed at a serious commission."

@JohnyLefifi commented:

"Dereleen WA phapha. Madlanga achieved what you failed to probe, obviously due to lack of knowledge and quest for likes and drama."

@MrsDeeMakhosi added:

"Nakhuya! Zakhala! What a waste of taxpayers' money! What an embarrassment, surely Meh your fellow."

Throwback clip of Marawa leaves Mzansi swooning

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcasting icon Robert Marawa has been in the entertainment industry for three decades, and a resurfaced throwback clip has reminded South Africans why he remains one of the country's most recognisable media personalities.

Source: Briefly News