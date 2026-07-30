Hazel Kotu released a public statement responding to Thendo Zonzo's cryptic Instagram story about being secretly recorded

Zonzo's shade came after Hazel revealed his affair with Vuyokazi Nciweni on a YouTube show that aired on 28 July 2026

Hazel formally disassociated herself from Zonzo in the statement, saying she had no intention of unblocking him

DJ Hazel Kotu has fired back at Thendo Zonzo. Image: hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

DJ Hazel Kotu has had enough. The Johannesburg-based DJ dropped a formal public statement on Instagram on Thursday, 20 July 2026, firing back at Thendo Zonzo Mudau after he cryptically called her out on his Instagram stories for allegedly recording him during a private attempt to reconcile.

Zonzo's story, posted on 30 July 2026, read: *"lol 😂 trying to fix things the next thing u being recorded 😂 that's crazy 😂."* The post was amplified by X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto and quickly caught the attention of a Mzansi audience already invested in the drama. This came after Hazel publicly revealed Zonzo's alleged affair with Vuyokazi Nciwenion a YouTube show that aired on 28 July 2026.

Hazel Breaks Her Silence on Zonzo

In her statement, Kotu addressed Zonzo's post directly, denying that the recording was done with any malicious intent. She explained that their meeting had been arranged through a mutual friend and that she had made her position crystal clear during it: she had no intention of unblocking him or giving the relationship another chance.

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She also referenced a podcast episode on *Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM*, clarifying that she had already communicated her decision to end things with Zonzo before that episode went live. "It's enough now," she captioned the post, with her full statement signed off with the words, "This chapter of my life is closed."

Kotu formally disassociated herself from any actions involving Zonzo making it plain that she considers the matter settled on her end.

Mzansi Weighs In

The statement drew swift reactions online, with many commenters turning their frustration not just at the drama itself but at how Vuyokazi Nciweni got pulled into the fallout:

@simile.xolile.3: "U dragged Vuyo because of this man, mxm look now 😂😂😂😂"

@_intokazii: "Imagine how tired we are 🤯🤯"

@lesego.tau: "Dragging another woman like that, Moghel, was unnecessary. Very off. Hope u heal @pona_lit"

Hazel trends for advise to Amahle and Tirelo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hazel Kotu sparked outrage after advising Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives to walk away from their marriages

This came as both Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela posted cryptic messages that fuelled breakup rumours

Source: Briefly News