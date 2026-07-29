Tyla admitted she is interested in someone after Kai Cenat put her on the spot during a livestream

When asked how many letters are in the mystery person's name, the Grammy winner smiled and answered, Four.

Fans flooded social media with guesses and jokes, while others praised Tyla for keeping her love life private

Tyla admits she is interested in someone during a live stream. Image: Tyla

Source: Facebook

Tyla has social media buzzing after dropping a rare hint about her love life during a livestream with popular streamer Kai Cenat. The South African star was chatting with Kai when he boldly asked whether she was interested in someone. Without much hesitation, Tyla answered:

"Yes,"

catching viewers by surprise. Kai then tried to dig a little deeper by asking how many letters were in the mystery person's name. Tyla simply replied,

"Four,"

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before refusing to reveal anything else, leaving fans scrambling for clues.

Kai Cenat tries to uncover Tyla's mystery crush

The light-hearted exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the livestream. Kai repeatedly tried to get Tyla to spill more details, hoping she would eventually reveal who had caught her eye.

Instead, the Water hitmaker laughed off the questions and kept her cards close to her chest. Her simple answer was enough to send the internet into detective mode, with viewers trying to work out who the four-letter mystery person could be.

See the clip in the X post below:

Fans tease Kai after awkward exchange

Fan tease Kai Cenat after awkward exchange. Image: Kai Cenat

Source: Getty Images

Fans were convinced Kai was secretly hoping Tyla was talking about him. When she said her crush's name has four letters, not three, social media users joked that his excitement quickly turned into disappointment.

@liltr3y5ive joked:

"How many letters? 4 😂😂 Kai definitely counted them three letters in his head first 😭"

@Popeye commented:

"bro's not getting a chance"

@Leeoffishal added:

"Bruh you have asked this question 3 times already, just let it rest bruh. She ain't into you. Y'all are friends tho."

@Victory_enzo commented:

"Bro went full rizz mode and still got the 'we're just friends' ending." @MarleyBoi: "Money can't Un-Lame a nicca."

@Vijay Kumar said:

"If he keeps behaving like this, he'll soon end up in the friend zone 2.0."

@CrisisKidX said:

"Son lmfao😭😭 straight pain in them eyes."

@Koosee added:

"Bro worked way his into all this money just to beat around the bush in front a girl. At what point does he just simply make a bold move and flat out say what's on his mind."

@RikoGreen commented:

"Why is he making simp content? This is embarrassing. You're too rich to be this weak!"

The comments kept pouring in as fans poked fun at Kai's reaction, while others remained focused on guessing the identity of Tyla's mystery crush.

Tyla keeps fans guessing

Although Kai tried his best to get more information, Tyla never revealed the person's identity. Her playful responses only fuelled even more speculation online, with fans debating whether the four-letter clue was genuine or simply a clever way to keep everyone talking.

For now, the singer appears happy to keep her romantic life under wraps. One thing is certain: her brief confession was enough to spark a wave of theories, proving that even the smallest hint from Tyla can get social media talking.

Fans question Tyla and Geo's relationship

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla sparked fresh breakup speculation after fans noticed she and her rumoured boyfriend, Geo, had allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Although neither has confirmed they were ever in a relationship, their public appearances, holidays and Geo's involvement in some of Tyla's music videos led many to believe they were dating.

While some fans took the alleged unfollowing as a sign they had split, others argued it wasn't enough to confirm a breakup, especially since Geo still follows some of Tyla's siblings. Neither Tyla nor Geo has commented on the rumours

Source: Briefly News