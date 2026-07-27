Grace Mondlana went live on social media to vent about people who spend their time watching content creators instead of living their own lives

The South African influencer revealed that someone messaged her questioning why she was throwing a birthday party for her dog

Her comments divided viewers, with many pointing out the irony of an influencer telling followers to log off

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Grace Mondlana sparked debate after telling followers to stop watching content creators and start making their own real-life memories. Image: @_boredb

Source: Twitter

Grace Mondlana, a South African content creator, sparked a heated online debate on 26 July 2026 after going live to call out people she feels are too consumed by watching others online. Her rant, shared by X user @_boredb, was prompted by a direct message she received from a follower who questioned her decision to host a birthday party for her dog, using the hashtag #kaiturns1.

A message that cut both ways

Rather than brush it off, Mondlana used the moment to make a broader point, urging people to step away from their screens and invest that energy into building their own real-life experiences and memories. What made the clip go viral was the contradiction many viewers picked up on almost immediately. Grace, who has built her career on people watching her content, was essentially telling those same people to stop doing exactly that. The irony was not lost on anyone.

Watch the live clip that sparked the debate in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Grace's rant

Some viewers agreed with the spirit of her message, seeing it as a genuine nudge towards personal fulfilment. Others, however, felt she was out of line and had forgotten who keeps her platform alive.

User @princess_tee0 said:

"She's right though 🤷‍♀️. And that is why people need to stop watching and supporting her content collectively. Let's see if she will still be saying the same."

User @Moscow35007 commented:

"Don't go live if you don't want people to watch your life 😁."

User @Blessedone32600 warned:

"She should ask Nonhle what happened when she started seeing her supporters as subhumans. Everything evaporated!"

User @Zola_Radebe1 wrote:

"She's spitting facts though 🤣."

User @LemohangSerape said:

"She wouldn't have a career then. Content creators need to get off their high horse, man 😂. What rubbish is that?"

User @Rexi82970 added:

"Grace makes money but lacks humility and some respect. Sometimes she speaks like she is not a public figure maan."

3 Briefly News articles about dogs

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A B&B owner pranked her two domestic workers by asking them to assist a friend living with 10 dogs, which she said lived in the house with her, promising that she would pay them for their cleaning services.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman faced intense scrutiny after the Durban Metro Police and the SPCA discovered 68 dogs at her suburban home, which she said were like family to her.

Source: Briefly News