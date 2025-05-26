A bride’s family dog got called forward during umembeso and received its gifts like the rest of the family members

The attendees' shocked and joyful reactions turned the moment into a viral celebration of animal love, all caught on TikTok

Social media couldn’t stop laughing and praising the gesture, calling it adorable, funny, and heartwarming at the same time

A family dog was given its gifts during an umembeso ceremony, leaving the crowd shocked. Image: @excellmediarsa

During an umembeso, a traditional gathering of gift exchanges, the event went from wholesome to hilarious when the groom brought gifts to his in-laws, including their dog, Ben 10.

The moment was shared on TikTok by @excellmediarsa, and the video went viral attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved what they were seeing.

Ben 10 gets umembeso gifts

In the middle of the cultural gift-giving moment, a lady allocating the items to their owners called for Ben 10, not a person, but the family dog. The dog casually showed up in the tent full of people like a celebrity entering the scene. Without missing a beat, two blankets were placed neatly on his back as if he were royalty.

The shocked crowd went wild, clapping, laughing, and letting out loud reactions. After receiving its gifts, the dog walked away, and when one blanket's length was about to touch the ground, the one guy fixed it and placed them both securely again.

A dog walked out of the tent with his gifts during a ceremony that forms part of loola negotiations. Image: fizkes

SA reacts to Ben 10's gifts

The clip went viral, attracting 1.3M views, 97.5K likes, and 5.8K comments from social media users who were amused and entertained by the clip. The comments were on fire, with jokes flying left and right about how Ben 10's dog squad wouldn't believe his glow-up.

Some said the dog deserves its seat at the family table, while others admired the thoughtfulness of including him in a cultural moment. Animal lovers were hyped to see pets being treated as equals, saying the dog was living his best life.

User @Ika said:

"Ben 10’s friends won’t believe him😭😭."

User @Faith commented:

"Love it when pets are recognised as family members ❤️."

User @Malumekazi la_Gama added:

"Oh, wagged his tail🥰😭❤️he's happy. Guys, pets are family too, hawu."

User @💞 Zee Darling shared:

"I think it's not that deep. Umkhwenyana ukhombisa abasekhweni ukuthi uzomnakekela umkakhe aze anakekele ngisho nenja yakubo (the man is probably showing that he'll take care of the wife and their dog too), meaning akasoze aswela (she won't need anything), it's a game nje it's not that deep🥰🥰."

User @TKondowe_ said:

"My man better remember my dog because that’s my son😭."

User @Siphelele MGABISA added:

"South Africa is a movie 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

