A Johannesburg family turned heads across Mzansi after throwing a beautifully decorated funeral for their late dog, which resembled a human service

The emotional farewell was shared on TikTok, where viewers got a peek at a fully arranged send-off, including photos of the late dog

Social media users were divided; some were deeply moved by the gesture, while others were stunned, joking about how it looked more elegant than some human funerals

A video post of a dog's funeral held in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, looked like a movie scene, and if its picture hadn't been placed on posters, one could have easily mistaken it for a party or a celebration.

The post was shared on TikTok by @julia_celeb_reports, attracting massive views and many comments from social media users who were shocked to see the beautiful setup, and some who related.

The dog receives a sweet send-off

The video post shows mourners seated in white chairs in the beautifully decorated home, with the dog's picture enlarged and placed in the centre of the balloons. The video slides move to show the family standing in front, where the dog's photo is, all looking sad, clearly hurt by the loss of a member of their family. The clip transitions to show a corner station full of food and drinks, including adult drinks such as wine.

Mzansi debates about the funeral

Social media users turned the comment section into a full-on debate club. Many were touched and said they fully understood the love and grief that comes with losing a pet. They said people who haven't had dogs wouldn't get it, but for those who have, this made perfect sense.

Some praised the family for going all out to show that pets are part of families. Others made light jokes, asking how many dogs were in attendance, or whether they RSVP'd.

User @Nomsa Maleka302 commented:

"Having money is a problem, you end up not knowing what to do with it."

User @LollypopsharedL

"Only a few will understand 😭😭😭RIP Nja (dog)."

User @Matshipi

"🥺People don't understand that a pet is part of the family.. Go well, fur baby😥."

User @zingisa_zee_n added:

"At that time, there’s a family that can’t bury a loved one. Nina niyadlala (you guys are playing)🙄."

User @ayandamahokoto shared:

"My mom cried like a baby when our bulldog died from arthritis 😢. It was like a human being passed on. She even mourned the dog and prayed for it."

User @sinakosmith4 said:

"People who have dogs and really care for them would never question this. Pure love🤞."

