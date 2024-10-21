One woman's day of love and laughter quickly turned into her worst after her new husband was killed on the day of their wedding

The American lady Kiara had been with the man Tyrek Burton for over a decade before they got married, only for her to lose him on their special day

Social media users were left outraged by the incident, calling for justice to prevail in the matter and for the culprit to be brought to justice

An American woman faced one of the most traumatic experiences in her life, celebrating a union with the love of her life and losing him seven hours after saying 'I do'.

The story has touched many people across the globe through various media outlets and social media users, including a page under the user handle @shel0vesyaweh.

The day that left two families broken

The 37-year-old Tyrek was married for about seven hours before he was killed in what is believed to have been a road rage. The deceased had left after the wedding and was returning to pick up his wife at the venue when a truck pulled up and shot him 15 times.

The shooting incident happened in front of his new wife, the mother of his four children, his daughter, and others.

His heartbroken mom demanded justice for her son, saying:

"He waited 13 years to get his bride; as soon as he got his bride, he couldn't even take her home."

Watch the videos below:

Social media users express their hurt

After learning of the incident, social media users sent messages of condolence, as many struggled to understand how the wife would cope under the circumstances. Comments reached almost 7K on @shel0vesyaweh's post from internet users who shared:

User @nickdixon2000 added:

"This is one of the most heartbreaking stories I've read...God bless her.

User @Kurly_Konscious asked:

"This is so sad. Why did he leave his reception? Shot 15 times by someone random?

User @Lina Lee said:

"😢😢 can’t imagine the pain she feels… I’m so sorry!"

User @Coleycole89 detailed:

"Yes, my son was born the same day his father passed, two hours apart in the same hospital ❤️❤️sending so much love to this lady."

User @Zah Mahlakata

"No, coz I’d follow him????!!! 😭😭😭😭."

User @Christopher commented:

"This is beyond sad."

