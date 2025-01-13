A South African woman shared touching before and after pictures of her childhood RDP house, showing its remarkable transformation from a basic structure to a sophisticated modern home

The content creator's journey spans several years, documenting her growth alongside the house's development from having no fence to featuring a stylish garage and modern design

Mzansi's social media users found inspiration in her dedication to upgrading her family home, with many praising her for honouring her roots while creating a better future

A woman posted a video on her childhood RDP home transformation that went viral on TikTok, leaving many inspired. Images: @zukelwamjakada

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator @zukelwamjakada, known for her food content, shared a touching transformation video showing her childhood RDP house's incredible makeover.

The previously modest home now boasts modern features including a sophisticated dark grey exterior with slate stone tiling, secure boundary walls, and a garage.

Her dedication to transforming her childhood home has inspired many online.

Watch the video here.

The RDP's impact

RDP housing, introduced in 1994 under Nelson Mandela's leadership, aimed to provide government-subsidised homes that offered more than just shelter.

These homes represented dignity and essential amenities for millions of South African families, serving as a foundation for future growth and development.

Mzansi celebrates achievement

@lsg09'06 expressed respect:

"...ausi I respect your roots and I'm proud of what you have done to your old home 😇"

@Mosdee12 praised the achievement:

"There's no greater success than changing your family's narrative. Well done."

@user12345678 was curious about the details:

"Congratulations, do you mind sharing the colours of the paint on the outside mama 🥰"

@School kid shared aspirations:

"I just got inspired, God help me win lotto this year, so many goals but not enough money to achieve 😌"

@Asanda Elizabeth Mapholoba showed interest in more than just the home:

"Congratulations sthandwa🥰 Everything is beautiful... What is your car name, and model ♥️🔥"

@Bantu Mdunyelwa noted progress:

"We are not where we want to be yet, but we definitely not were you left us fact: proud of you sis!"

