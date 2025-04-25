A bride shared her husband's unusual wedding gift to his groomsmen - plots of land in Scotland that came with official Lord titles

The heartwarming video shows the groom presenting his friends with folders containing details about their new land ownership, explaining that he sees them all as "royalty"

Social media users were impressed by the lavish gesture, with many joking about their feeds showing them "RichTok" content and what it means for their financial futures

A groom bought his best men gifts that had everyone stopping to stare.

Source: TikTok

An American woman has shared a video of her husband gifting his groomsmen plots of land in Scotland that gave them all the title of "Lord", and the internet can't get enough of it.

Content creator @maggiewiththedogs posted the TikTok video in early April showing her husband presenting his groomsmen with unique gifts on their wedding day. The video quickly captured the attention of viewers worldwide after being posted with the caption:

"Whiskey? Watches? Nah, my husband bought all of his groomsmen plots of land in England so they are all Lords now."

In the video, the groom is surrounded by his groomsmen as he explains the meaningful gifts.

"The way I look at it, you're all royalty in my eyes, so this is how I decided to show you guys and thank you for everything. I bought a piece of land for all of you, and now you are all officially Lords," he said.

Each groomsman received a folder containing information about their plot of land, including maps showing its location and likely the deed to the property. The men's excitement is evident as they laugh and look through their gifts, with someone heard in the background exclaiming,

"Wow, that is so cool!"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

What these title packs offer

These special land title packages connect to old Scottish traditions where people who owned land were called "Lairds," which means "Lord" in Scottish, with women being called "Lady." When you buy one of these packs, you typically get ownership of a tiny plot of land in Scotland along with a fancy certificate that has a special crest on it.

While these fun gifts let people call themselves Lord, Laird, or Lady in informal situations, they're not the same as becoming actual nobility recognised by law. The businesses selling these little plots of land often talk about how they help the environment, promising to plant trees and keep Scottish woodland areas natural and protected.

The trend has become quite popular for people looking for unusual presents for special occasions, with buyers seeing them as both a bit of fun and a way to do something good for nature.

Social media reactions

The video went viral, amassing over 154,000 likes and more than 1,400 people commenting on the unusual wedding gift. Many users were impressed by the thoughtful present:

@apieceofteju commented:

"The laughs told me all I needed to know 😩"

@Yvette Akinyi wrote:

"This showing up on my feed means wealth is my portion and I RECEIVE IT WITH OPEN ARMS😭😭😭"

@MISS RU'S VLOGS 🎞️ noted:

"When I heard them laughing, I understood 😂"

@rajichronicles observed:

"There's a rich and a poor people laugh category, and from the way they laughed, they belong to the rich class."

@__felicitaa stated:

"I need to stay on this RichTok😭"

@Barbra Kamau humorously added:

"Now that I'm officially on RichTok, this money needs to catch up."

@Zandile ✞ remarked:

"They laugh like he's adding plots to their collection 🔥"

