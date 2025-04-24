A wealthy man gave an act of great kindness when he helped out some homeless people with food and blankets

The dude's TikTok page is a mixture of extreme flexing and great gestures of generosity sprinkled with some normal

South Africans had nothing but love to share with the caring man and wished him well for the future

A monied gent decided to give back by helping the homeless with blankets and food. Images: aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

A gent from an incredibly wealthy background decided to give back to the community by helping some homeless men with food and blankets. In the clip he shared online, you can see the destitute dudes sleeping on the sidewalk when the man walks up to them to say that some food and blankets are waiting for them.

Rich but generous

TikTokker aliboy_boss shared the clip on TikTok, he also mentioned that there was money, food and drinks for the people. He then walked passed a homeless woman named Lebo and said that he would get to her later to change her life. The video ends with him walking up to the queue of homeless people waiting for their promised goods.

Watch the video below:

A flashy lifestyle

Clicking on the guy's TikTok page comes with a massive surprise. The first noticeable thing is the enlarged profile picture on his account. It's of him standing in front of a Ferrari 458. Scrolling through his videos is a sight to see. He shares how wealthy he is with his three million followers and is not humble about it at all.

When the man is being generous, he flaunts his wealth. Image: RaptTV

Source: Getty Images

In between the relentless flexing, the dude shows off his kind heart. There are many moments where he has down-to-earth interactions with people. Other times, he helps out those who need it.

South Africans loved the heartwarming gesture and praised the man.

Read the comments below:

Lwazi Mazamisa said:

"Thank you very much for helping poor people to get something to eat and to get clothes. God bless you Ali boy for what you do for our country."

@maitus mentioned:

"May god bless you Ali boy🙏 You're helping people who need it, you're a God send."

EMILY commented:

"Amen Aliboy. You are doing a great job feeding the homeless people. May god bless you more, keep on doing that."

mpendulo706 posted:

"Hi you are doing an amazing job. God bless you🙏"

elliot skosana shared:

"If land can be made available for these guys to start doing farming and produce food for themselves and our country we will not get hungry."

Simon Chabangu said:

"God bless you Ali boy for what you are doing for the people."

lovedelia mentioned:

"In this weather, eish, may God make a way for all you guys."

