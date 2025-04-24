Lion Leaves Mzansi in Stitches After Smacking Phone Out of Man’s Hand in Viral Wildlife Video
- One member of the Big Five left South Africans cracking up with laughter over its amusing antics
- The video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, along with likes and comments
- People reacted by heading to the post with jokes, and Briefly News takes a look at what individuals can do when faced with a lion
A lion at a wildlife park recently reminded visitors why it's never a good idea to test the boundaries.
Lion teaches visitor a lesson on respecting rules
In a video that was shared on Facebook by Ibro Makanaki Olalekan has since gone viral on social media, the majestic creature was seen calmly lounging near the gate of its enclosure when one man decided to push his luck by getting way too close for a photo.
Armed with just his phone and a bit too much confidence, the man leaned in near the gate to snap a close-up. But the lion was clearly not in the mood for selfies. With the perfect mix of speed and sass, it lashed out with its powerful paw, smacking the phone right out of the man’s hand.
The unexpected move left onlookers and the gent himself stunned, while online users cracked up in laughter with many saying the lion was simply enforcing the rules better than any sign ever could. The video has since been viewed thousands of times, with Mzansi peeps flooding the comments with jokes and reminders not to “disrespect the king.”
Wildlife experts constantly stress the importance of respecting animals' space, especially in parks where they are still very much wild. This lion’s reaction served as a firm but funny reminder that fences exist for a reason and that wild animals, no matter how calm they appear, are not to be messed with.
Take a look at the funny video below:
SA is amused by lion's antics
People in South Africa rushed to the comments to express their thoughts, with some laughing it off.
Tebogo Sekgobela cracked a joke, saying:
"Don't do it , I'll bite you" Simba said."
Mcebo Hlongwa said:
"Luckily, I saw this first... move of, Mufasa might not like it, says Simba politely."
Adnan Singongi Mufaya shared:
"Very polite indeed."
Vusi Mashinini expressed:
"He's like 'mind the hand,' mind the hand, dude, I can eat this sheet!"
What to do when faced with a lion
Cyber Tracker suggest the following when faced with a lion by stressing that one should avoid running as they will charge and kill you. The site also mentions that it is important to stand still and slowly back away, and not scream.
Man's interaction with lions
Source: Briefly News
