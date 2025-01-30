A man who shares his home with some of the Big 5 wild animals left social media users stunned after feeding massive lions

The brave individual entered the animal's cage in the clip that went viral after it was shared on TikTok, gaining 22.4M views

Social media users flooded the comment section, commending the man for his bravery and worried about the wild animals turning on him one day

An animal-loving guy shared a video of himself feeding his giant lion. Image: @saqibahmed192

Source: TikTok

Wild animals are meant to roam around free, but one daring individual took a different approach, sharing his home with some of Africa's most dangerous creatures.

The man whose TikTok user handle is @saqibahmed192 shocked social media users after posting a clip that gained 672K likes on the video streaming platform, showing him feeding the king of the jungle on the video streaming platform.

The man enters the cage with lions

In the viral clip, the man fearlessly enters a large cage, holding a sizable chunk of raw meat on the bone. As he throws the food to the lion, another remains caged in the corner, waiting for its share.

As the massive predator moves closer, the man hesitates, nervously glancing behind him to ensure he isn't being followed.

Watch the clip here.

The viral clip gained 9.4K comments from social media users who were in awe of the man's bravery. Many pointed out the unpredictable nature of wild animals, while others shared it was animal cruelty to keep the lions caged.

The man's video leaves netizens talking

A man got many social media users worried about his safety after seeing him with lions. Credit: Carlina Teteris

Source: Getty Images

User @Tamara said:

"Very cruel to keep these majestic animals like this."

User @Faso-Designer added:

"Maybe not today maybe not tomorrow but just one day 😌."

User @Angellasty1 shared:

"Deep down, the man is scared."

User @NickJ asked:

"So nobody is talking of the cameraman😅?"

User @Tonye George joked:

"What if the lion decided to change food 🤣?"

User @Adebowale_Atoba asked:

"Did you notice the man was scared? 😂😂 He looked back at the lion while feeding the second one and tried to fake the play while going out. This is dangerous!!"

