A little girl showed South Africans on TikTok, her pet snake, and the video freaked many of them out

The brave girl was chilling on the couch under a blanket and did not look afraid of the serpent that was slithering around

TikTok users found the clip frightening, and they expressed their views about snakes in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a little girl holding a python went viral. Image: @sonto56

Source: TikTok

It is fair to say that snakes are one of the most feared animals, and people often associate them with evil. One girl who doesn't hold that belief flaunted her small python on a TikTok page @sonto56.

Mzansi girl goes viral for handling a small python

The adorable youngster was gentle and handled the sly animal like a pro. Her fearlessness astonished people and said they would never hold snakes or even go near them.

Even though pythons are not venomous, TikTok users mentioned that it was dangerous for the girl to play with one because it might strangle her to death. Based on the comments, it was clear that people are not wired the same because others hailed the girl as a strong woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of the girl and her snake gets 948k views on TikTok

The video was posted on Sunday, has close to a million views, and got more than 16 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their views on keeping snakes as pets

@suavebhng said:

"Dr Maweni omncane."

@tshidimonyaki wrote:

"For the first, I went straight to the comment section without checking the whole clip."

@monapz stated:

"I love my children. Snakes are not reliable pets. It might not have venom but it can squeeze her neck to death."

@tlotli_mphayi mentioned:

"She’s so brave, she’s gonna be a very strong woman."

@enzowmtimande posted:

"That is we must always pray for our kids. We don't know what kinda friends they make at school."

@matome834 commented:

"You will regret one the good no one Wii assist you remember what am telling you."

@deeplife_7 added:

"She is really brave. She fears fokol. ✌️"

@flymann07 wrote:

"POV: when you have millions you won't tell anyone but signs will be there."

Gogo Maweni sleeps in bed With huge snake, video of slithering python frightens SA and gets 1.6 mil views

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is unashamedly living her life and is not concerned about social media chatter. She raised people's eyebrows again when they saw her cuddling a python in bed.

The traditional healer posted a TikTok video wishing her followers a good morning while she was still in bed and her animal companion sent shivers down people's spines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News