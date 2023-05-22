One High School boy pulled off the most romantic matric dance proposal that has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the boy handed his crush flowers and proceeded to play the piano for her in front of other students

TikTok users were impressed by the effort put into the proposal by the young man and gushed over it in the comments

A video of a boy playing a song on the piano for his crush went viral. Image: @khanyi.cakes

Source: TikTok

Two High Schoolers served teenage romance and had people rooting for their love story. The boy arranged an elaborate setup in the school's hall to impress the girl he wanted to take to matric dance.

The girl was escorted on stage blindfolded and was stunned to see the hall filled with students when the blindfold was removed.

Video of romantic matric dance proposal goes viral

The teenage boy gave her flowers and played Golden Hour by JVKE on the piano. The young lady proudly uploaded the video of the matric dance proposal on her TikTok page @khanyi.cakes, and people said they had it on repeat. The footage got over 79 000 likes and was seen by more than 331 00 people.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admires the sweet teenager serenading his High School crush

@anakho.mayo said:

"Apparently golden hour is a hard song to play on the piano, this is so beautiful."

@uyand.aaa posted:

"If you don't marry him, I will."

@peppermintpuzzzy wrote:

"Some people are genuinely so romantic omg."

@ntsako_mahlori commented:

"Lord I see what you're doing for other children can I be next!? Congratulations cakes."

@neile.ww said:

"Why am I tearing up?"

@gorgeousonga mentioned:

"So y’all called the whole school or you asked to borrow the hall? I’m so curious."

@iamreree.m stated:

"Best Matric Dance proposal I've ever seen."

@iphokazi.dlamini wrote:

"I’d never stop crying you really can’t teach thoughtfulness."

