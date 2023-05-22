A fitness trainer modified his workout and danced to an amapiano tune while hanging on a pull-up bar

People immediately noticed that he was doing a trending dance challenge and gave him props for putting a spin on it

TikTok users could not stop raving about the gent's unbelievable strength shown in the viral video

A video of a fitness trainer dancing to 'Yey' went viral. Image: @blckvreka

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges are very popular on TikTok, and the platform's users always try to outdo each other by reinventing trending moves.

One gent stood out from the rest by dancing to Yey by uLazi ft Infinity MusiQ at the gym. The fitness trainer was hanging on a pull bar while doing the dance routine, showing off his core strength simultaneously.

TikTok video of fitness trainer dancing to 'Yey' goes viral

The video was uploaded on @blckvreka_ and was seen by more than 2.3 million views on the video-sharing app.

People said the trainer won the challenge because they were still trying to perfect the choreography on the ground while he nailed it mid-air.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates the fitness trainer's dance moves

@sithembiso01K posted:

"I honestly tried on my mind and sadly. I grew a vain and that's dangerous for my blood flow to my mind."

@laurahmabz29 stated:

"Are y'all sure there's no invisible floor there? "

@tagnebrice wrote:

"After doing this you think even God up there will be happy with you abi? Challenge closed you are the winner."

@iamsugarblaq added:

"He made it looks easy."

@ochiogoke said:

"Without any doubt, the winner!"

@poeticnurse commented:

"Arm goals foot plans and can I say did he create an imaginary dance floor under him? You saw it."

@haikeghel stated:

"I can’t even do it on the ground.️️"

@lydiabrown16 stated:

"Looks so simple on air than on the ground. ‍♀️"

Woman has intense workout in hilarious TikTok, Mzansi wonders if she Is preparing for war

In another story, Briefly News reported that This workout enthusiast left many people amazed. The TikTok had thousands laughing as it received 13 000 thousand likes.

People could not stop raving about how amazing she looked while using gym equipment. The fit babe was doing stunts, and it was a sight to behold.

