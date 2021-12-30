The Comedy Central show Key and Peele is ranked as one of the most hilarious series in 2021. One of Key & Peele's early viral hits was "East/West College Bowl," where the names of college football players are read out and became gradually more outlandish and insane. Here are the funniest Key and Peele football names for College Bowl 2.

Keegan-Michael and Jordan attend the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Key and Peele East/West Bowl names have received much attention over the years for being humourous while others being straight disturbing. Here's a list of every name mentioned in the sketch.

What is East/West Bowl?

The East/West Bowl is a matchup between colleges from the East and the West. Some of the players in the First Bowl had unusual names. But what about the second bowl?

Key and Peele football names list

What are the guys' names from Key and Peele? The sketch comedy television series Key & Peele (abbreviated to K&P) was produced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele and broadcast on Comedy Central.

The first Key and Peele football names episode came out in 2012. The episode has been viewed over 58 million times on YouTube.

East

From the East Collegiate bowl, there is:

D'Marcus Williams- University of Georgia

T.J Jackson- Wayne State University

T'Variusnes King - Merrimack College

Tyrol Smoochie Wallace- University of Miami

D'Squarius Green Jr.- University of Notre Dame

Ibrahim Moizoos- University of Tenessee

Jackmerius Tacktheritrix- Michighan State University

Isiah T.Billings-Clyde- Coastal Carolina University

D'Jasper Probincrux the Third- South Carolina State University

Leoz Maxwell Jilliumz- East Carolina University

Javaris Jamar Javarison Lamar- University of Middle Tenessee

Davoin Shower-Handel- University of Southern Mississippi

Hingle MCCringleberry- Penn State University

L'Capentron Dookmarriot- Florida Atlantic University

J'Dickalage Morgoone- University of South Florida

Xmas Jaxon Flaxon-Waxon- California University of Pennsylvania

West

Keegan-Michael and Jordan. Photo: Charles Sykes

The Key & Peele football names from the West Collegiate bowl players include:

Saggittariutt Jefferspin- Texas A&M

D'Glester Hardukinchud- University of Wisconsin

Swirvithan L'Goodling- Spatt- Saskatwechewan University

Quatro Quatro- San Jose State University

Razmataz Buckshank- Stanford University

Beezer Twelve Wasingbeard- Jones College

Shakiraquan T.G.I.F. Carter- University of North Arizona

X-Wing @Aliciousness- Missouri Western State University

Sequester Grundelplith M.D.- Adam State

Scoise Vileciraptor Maloish- South Dakota State University

T.J.A.J.R.J. Blackslashinfourth V- Albion College

EEEEE EEEEEEE- San Diego State University

Donkey teeth- Boise State University

Torque (construction noise) Lewith- Nevada State penitentiary

The player formerly known as Mousecop- University of Missouri, Colombia

Dan Smith- B.Y.U.

East/West College Bowl 2 football player names

On the other hand, the second episode of East/West College Bowl was uploaded in September 2013. The video has since gathered over 26 million views. Here are the Key and Peele names.

East

These are the names of the players from the East Collegiate bowl.

Coznester Smiff

Elipses Corter

Nyquillus Dillwad

Bismo Funyuns

Catholic Mango

Mergatroid Skittle

Quizzmnatodd Bidnes

D'pez Poopsie

Quackadilly Blip

Goolius Boozler

Bisquiteen Trisket

Farrell Plugins

BlyroneBlashinton

Cartoons Plural

Jammie jammie-Jammie

Fudge

West

Here are the football players names from the West Collegiate bowl.

Equine Ducklings

Dahistorius Lamystorius

Ewokoniad Sigourneth Juniorstein

Eqqsquizotine- Buble-Schinslow

Huka'lakanaka Hakanakaheekalicka-hukahakafaka

King prince Chambermaid

Ladanifer Jadaniston

Ladadadaladadadada Dala-Dadaladaladalada

Havard University

Morse Code

WingDings

Firstname Lastname

God

Squeeeeeeps

Benedict Cumberbatch

A.A. Ron Balakay

Why was Key and Peele cancelled?

Keegan-Michael and Jordan speak during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael decided to terminate their eponymous sketch show because they both wanted to pursue other artistic projects.

This is our final season — and it's not because of Comedy Central, it's us," Key said at the time. "It was just time for us to explore other things, together and apart. I compare it to Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. We might make a movie and then do our own thing for three years and then come back and do another movie.

What episode of Key and Peele is the first substitute teacher?

The first episode of the substitute teacher was uploaded on the 18th of October, 2021. In the video, Mr Garvey, portrayed by Michael, a substitute teacher with 20 years of experience in teaching. All through, he mispronounces the names of his students, insisting that he is right.

So there you have it, the funniest Key and Peele football names for College Bowl 2. The duo is known for their hilarious skits and films, which have attracted a massive fanbase.

