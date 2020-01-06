110+ best Swahili names for babies and their meanings (boys and girls)

Arguably, Swahili names are the best due to their incredible meanings. Well, Swahili is a beautiful native language in the coastal parts of East Africa, which comprises a better part of the continent. Most parents from this side of Africa and other parts of the world prefer Swahili names for their deep meanings and traditional significance. If you are an expectant parent looking forward to giving your child a Swahili name, then we have plenty of options for you.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Swahili naming is often prevalent in African countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda. Interestingly, it may shock you to know that some of the Kiswahili words you know are potential monikers for children.

It is essential that you do not mess around when choosing a name for your newborn baby. For this reason, we have compiled a list of the top beautiful Swahili names and meanings you do not need a Swahili name generator anymore. In other words, our comprehensive list will come in handy to ensure your naming process is smooth.

Best Swahili names for babies and their meanings

Most names come with a unique meaning that you must always check to ensure your choice is the most appropriate. Luckily, there are enough Swahili names out there for both genders and even twins. So proud parents can flexibly pick one that resonates well with the love of their young ones.

Swahili names for boys

What are some African boy names? Male children are so cute when called after these head-turning Swahili names. Notably, these names are common even among non-Swahili communities.

Cool Swahili names for boys

What are common Swahili names to name a newborn baby? Here is a list of some of the best to pick from:

Akil: Learned or wise

Learned or wise Amani: Wishes or desires

Wishes or desires Asante: Gratitude or thanks or thank you

Gratitude or thanks or thank you Bahati: Fortune

Fortune Balozi: Ambassador

Ambassador Baraka: Blessings

Blessings Haki: Truthful/justice

Truthful/justice Hodari: Powerful

Powerful Issa: The Lord is my salvation

The Lord is my salvation Jafari: Creek

Creek Jata: Celestial star

Celestial star Jela: Father suffers during wife's labour

Father suffers during wife's labour Johannes: God is gracious

God is gracious Kamari: Moonlight

Moonlight Kheri/ Khari /Khary: Better

Better Msia: Wise man

Wise man Muhammed: Praised

Praised Mune: The rules

The rules Mwando: Efficient worker

Efficient worker Neema: Born during prosperous times

Born during prosperous times Njowga: Shoes

Shoes Nuru: Light

Light Okapi: Related to the giraffe

Related to the giraffe Rajabu: Born in the seventh Muslim month

Born in the seventh Muslim month Ramadhani: Born during the month of Ramadan

Born during the month of Ramadan Rashid: Rightly guided

Rightly guided Sadiki: Faithful/loyal

Faithful/loyal Sentwaki: The courageous one

The courageous one Tumaini: Hope

Hope Zubery/Zuberi: Powerful

Deep-meaning Swahili boy names

A baby sleeping. Photo: pexels.com, @williamfortunato

Source: UGC

While all the above Swahili male names are preferable, these carry a deeper meaning and perfectly fit your young one.

Abedi: Worshipper

Worshipper Akina: Solidarity

Solidarity Asani: Rebellious

Rebellious Bakari: Promising and lovely

Promising and lovely Jaleel: Noble or grand

Noble or grand Jalil: Exalted or sublime or great

Exalted or sublime or great Jamal: Handsome or beautiful

Handsome or beautiful Jamba: A hero

A hero Jelani: Strong

Strong Kijana: Youth

Youth Kwanza: First

First Muraty: Friend

Friend Musa: Saved from the water

Saved from the water Safiri: A journey

A journey Salehe: Good

Good Sefu: Sword

Sword Shani: Marvellous or wonderful

Marvellous or wonderful Shomari: Forceful

Forceful Simba: Lion or a strong person

Lion or a strong person Sultan: Ruler

Ruler Tabia: One of the good character

One of the good character Taji: A crown

A crown Tamu: Sweet and delightful

Top Swahili girl names

Baby girls often take endearing names that reflect their angelic looks. So you will never go wrong with our selection of Swahili names for girls.

Common Swahili names for girls

These are some of the top Kiswahili names for female children in Swahili-speaking nations. They include:

Afiya/Afia: Health

Health Alix: Defending men

Defending men Bahiya: Beautiful/ fine-looking

Beautiful/ fine-looking Doli: Beautiful like a doll

Beautiful like a doll Fujo: Wholeness/no-nonsense

Wholeness/no-nonsense Hiba: A gift from God

A gift from God Imani: Belief or trust

Belief or trust Imara: Strong one or resolute

Strong one or resolute Imarisha: Establish and stabilize

Establish and stabilize Itanya: Hope

Hope Jaha: Dignity

Dignity Jama: Friend

Friend Jamani: Friend

Friend Jamba: A hero

A hero Jina: A baby with a name

A baby with a name Juma: One born on Friday

One born on Friday Kakena: The happy one

The happy one Kali: Intense

Intense Kaluwa: Forgotten one

Forgotten one Kamara: Moonlight

Moonlight Kamaria: Like the moon

Like the moon Kanene: An important thing

An important thing Kanika: Black cloth

Black cloth Keva: The beautiful one

The beautiful one Muraty: Friend

Friend Mwamini: Honest

Honest Nigesa: Born during the harvest season

Born during the harvest season Onyesha: Clear or sight

Clear or sight Otesha: Cultivate the earth

Cultivate the earth Pili: Second child

Pretty Swahili names for girls

A woman holding a child. Photo: pexels.com, Photo: @williamfortunato

Source: UGC

If you are still stuck on finding an ideal Swahili name for your girl child, then it is about time you checked closely. These female Swahili names are simple and yet exceedingly favourite.

Aza: Strong

Strong Deka: One to satisfy

One to satisfy Gamila: Gorgeous

Gorgeous Ibby: Goddess

Goddess Inira: To sing

To sing Inithia: Leads in song and dance

Leads in song and dance Issa: The Lord is my salvation

The Lord is my salvation Jahaira: Dignified

Dignified Jamaa: Kin or relation

Kin or relation Jiona: To glow with pride

To glow with pride Julisha: The advisor or gives advice

The advisor or gives advice Kai: From the sea

From the sea Kalere: A short woman

A short woman Lulu: Beauty of a pearl

Beauty of a pearl Mtupeni: Not very welcome

Not very welcome Mwanahamisi: Born on Thursday

Born on Thursday Mwanaidi: Born during Idd festival

Born during Idd festival Mwasaa: Timely

Timely Mwatabu: Born during sorrow

Born during sorrow Mwinyi: One who summons

One who summons Mzuzi: Inventive

Inventive Nadira: Rare

Rare Najuma: Abounding in joy

Abounding in joy Nbushe: The godly one

The godly one Oyana: Uplift and inspire

Uplift and inspire Penda: Loved

Loved Shamfa: Sunshine

Sunshine Sune: Angelic

Angelic Ujana: Youth

Youth Zahra: Beautiful, lovely, cheerful, and strong

Unique Swahili last names

Are you looking for more good Swahili names? Here are some of the most common and unique Swahili last names for boys and girls.

Abara: Spirit

Spirit Afumba: When they plan

When they plan Akida: Firm

Firm Chacha: Eagle

Eagle Faraji: Consolation

Consolation Imamu: Spiritual leader

Spiritual leader Juma: Born on a Friday

Born on a Friday Kanumba: A small house

A small house Kasongo: Bushbuck

Bushbuck Mambwe: The Lord is gracious

The Lord is gracious Muchumba: Sweetheart

Sweetheart Omari: Uncertainty

Uncertainty Sauda: Dark complexion

Dark complexion Zuberi: Strong

Strong Zubira: Patience

Swahili names for twins

What are some African boy names and girl names for twins? The list of cute Swahili baby names and their meanings is endless. Twins have a fair share of adorable names that match. Here is our quick random pick for you.

Swahili baby boy names for twins

Twins in red outfit. Photo: pexels.com, @creativohn

Source: UGC

Below are sweet Swahili names for male children:

Abasi: Stern

Stern Ahmed: Worthy of praise

Worthy of praise Ali: Exalted

Exalted Annan: Fourth son

Fourth son Azizi: Precious

Precious Chane: Reliable man

Reliable man Chui: Leopard

Leopard Hasana: First-born female twin

First-born female twin Hasani: Handsome

Handsome Kondo: Warlike

Swahili baby girls' names for twins

If the twin is female, then you may consider choosing one of the following gorgeous names.

Radhiya: Pleasant and friendly

Pleasant and friendly Ramla: One who can see the future

One who can see the future Rehema: Compassionate

Compassionate Rukiya: To arise

To arise Safiyya: Best friend

Best friend Salama: Security

Security Sanura: Kitten

Kitten Subira: Patience

Patience Tabia: Talented

Talented Tisa: Ninth child

What name means beautiful in Swahili?

Several Swahili baby names mean or imply beauty at their best. Among these are Jamal (boy) and Hasani (boy). But, of course, you can always choose between the two names to ensure that your child is named after their impressive looks. Another name for beauty in Swahili is Zuri (girl).

What does Zuri mean in African?

Zuri is a female Swahili name that means beauty. The name is prevalent for its alluring meaning that suggests good looks in the Swahili language. Most East African parents prefer the name for its deep-founded sense. There is no doubt that most ladies named Zuri are outrightly gorgeous.

What does Zazu mean in Swahili?

Are you a fan of Lion King? If so, why not name your daughter Zazu? Zazu is a Swahili girl name that means movement in English.

What name means awoken in Swahili?

A cheerful African child celebrating her birthday. Photo: pexels.com, @amponsahniidavidson

Source: UGC

Kuamsha is a Swahili heritage name for a girl that means awaken. You may find this name appropriate and fun if your baby is always awake or has sleeping issues. Besides its meaning, it sounds great and is easy to remember.

What do you consider when choosing Swahili baby names?

Naming is an essential aspect of African heritage. Thus, there are a few considerations to remember when selecting a name for your baby. Some of them include:

It should be an easy name to pronounce. There is no need to pick a complex name that will be hard to say it loud and remember. Mostly, sophisticated names are hard to remember.

Ensure the name rhymes with the middle name and surname. If it is not, then you may consider picking another one.

Ease of generating a nickname from the name. How easy or difficult is it to come up with a possible nickname? If it is difficult, then go for another one.

The name should reflect the personality you intend to instil in the baby. In other words, you do not want to give your son or daughter a name that is associated with negative energy.

Is Kiara a Swahili?

Yes, it is a Swahili name for a princess. Kiara is a name that has both Italian and Irish roots. It is also derived from Hindi and Swahili.

What does Kai mean in Swahili?

Kai is a female name meaning one who is lovable or loved by many people.

Indeed, there are several Swahili names to suit your naming needs. Choosing the best name without first knowing its significance is difficult. You are probably aware that every child, regardless of gender or parental wishes, could have a beautiful Swahili name that boasts deep meaning.

READ ALSO: 100+ uncommon Xhosa names for boys and girls with meaning

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared a detailed article on 100+ uncommon Xhosa names for boys and girls with their meanings. The names are beautiful and carry deep meanings. They also reflect the Xhosa culture.

In the Xhosa culture, naming is a great occasion. Often, naming is done based on certain cultural practices. Whatever you call your kids can have a significant impact on them as they grow into adults.

Source: Briefly News