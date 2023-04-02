Rumours that DJ Fresh and Pasi Koetle are in a relationship have been swirling and growing for a while

The former radio DJ and Scandal actress were allegedly spotted being all cosy at Minnie Dlamini's movie premiere

A lot of netizens reacted to the latest sighting of Fresh and Pasi with excitement, and are feeling couple alert

Mapaseka Koetle and DJ Fresh were spotted being cosy at an event. Image: @pasi_koetle and @djfreshsa

The streets are talking, and DJ Fresh and Pasi Koetle are rumoured to be the It celebrity couple. There have been speculations for months that duo are blood up and

ZAlebs reported that Fresh and Pasi attended the premiere of The Honeymoon at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Pasi's close friend revealed to SundayWorld that the media personalities have grown very close and spend a lot of time together.

The publication states that when Pasi was asked about their relationship, she denied dating the veteran DJ and said they were only friends.

South Africans seem convinced there is more between them and shared they deserve happiness after their failed marriages. People online did seem fazed by the 16 years age difference between the stars.

SA reacts to the new couple alert

Millimorth Phahlane said:

"We all need love. I love them that's so cute."

Gontse Tlotliso wrote:

"It's not like their relationship was a secret or they're cheating."

Mamaretse Motlogelwa mentioned:

"Mapaseka o tshwerwe senatla."

Chantelle Mgengo commented:

"My two favourite people, may they be happy together.❤️"

McGregor Tumz-Tsitsi added:

"The grandfather needs fresh blood."

Tshepo Ntshabelle stated:

"Yes, they're always together at events. I think they chow yes."

