All Richfield College courses 2022 plus admission requirements

Have you recently completed grade twelve and are looking forward to joining an institution of higher education? South Africa has numerous colleges and universities offering world-class education. Among these are the different Richfield College courses aimed at producing highly-skilled, knowledgeable, competitive, and adaptable graduates.

South Africa takes pride in being home to some of the best institutions of higher learning on the continent. The list of Richfield College courses shows that the programmes offered in this institution are designed to meet the skills and knowledge required in the job market.

All Richfield College courses in 2022

Richfield College has a mix of frameworks, policies, strategies, and practices to provide learners with a world-class learning experience. The institution offers various TVET, SETA, and undergraduate courses.

Faculties and programmes (contact learning)

If you look at the list of all Richfield College courses and fees in 2022, you will discover various faculties are offering different courses. These faculties and the courses they offer are explored below.

Faculty of Information Technology

This faculty deals with the use of computers to create, process, store, retrieve, and exchange electronic data and information. The programmes offered in this faculty as listed below.

Higher Certificate in Information Technology

Diploma in Information Technology (DIT)

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc IT)

Faculty of Business and Management Sciences

This unit equips students with knowledge and skills involved in the planning, supervision and analysis of a company's activities. The Faculty of Business and Management Sciences offers the following courses.

Higher Certificate in Business Administration (HCBA)

Higher Certificate in Office Administration (HCOA)

Diploma in Business Administration (DBA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Business Administration

Distance learning programmes

Distance learning has made it possible to study at this college while away from the institution. The following courses are offered for distance learners.

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc IT)

Diploma in Information Technology (DIT)

Higher Certificate in Information Technology

Higher Certificate in Computer Forensics

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Public Management

Diploma in Business Administration (DBA)

Diploma in Local Government Management

Higher Certificate in Business Administration (HCBA)

Higher Certificate in Local Government Management (HCLGM)

Higher Certificate in Recognition of Prior Learning Activities (RPLA)

Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology

Master of Business Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

TVET programmes

The college has a technical and vocational division that equips students with vocational skills and a broad range of knowledge, skills and attitudes considered indispensable for meaningful participation in work and life.

TVET faculty: Engineering qualifications

This faculty seeks to offer theoretical and practical training in various engineering-related professions. The TVET engineering courses on offer are listed below.

National Certificate in Civil Engineering N4-N6

National Certificate in Chemical Engineering N4-N6

National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering N4-N6

National Certificate in Electrical Engineering N4-N6

National Certificate in Electrical Engineering N1-N3

TVET Faculty business qualifications

Acquiring technical skills in contemporary South Africa makes one more employable in the formal labour market. The TVET business courses on offer are listed below.

National Diploma in Financial Management N4-N6

National Certificate in Public Relations N4-N6

National Certificate in Management Assistant N4-N6

National Certificate in Marketing Management N4-N6

National Diploma in Human Resource Management N4-N6

National Certificate in Public Management N4-N6

National Certificate in Tourism N4-N6

National Certificate in Hospitality and Catering Services N4-N6

National Certificate in Educare N4-N6

National Certificate in Business Management N4-N6

Business studies (SETA)

Aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders require a broad understanding of the business world. The business studies programmes offered are listed below.

Further Education and Training Certificate in New Venture Creation (NQF 4)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Business Administration Services (NQF 4)

National Certificate in Business Administration Services (NQF 3)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Generic Management (NQF 4)

MICT SETA qualifications in Information Technology

Information technology is crucial in building and growing different professions. Modern technologies have made life much easier, and the IT space is still growing. The MICT SETA qualifications in Information Technology offered are listed below.

National Certificate in Information Technology: Design Techniques(NQF 5)

National Certificate in Information Technology: Design Foundation (NQF 4)

National Certificate in Information Technology: Interactive Media (NQF 5)

National Certificate in Advertising (NQF 5)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Advertising (NQF4)

National Certificate in Information Technology: Systems Support (NQF 5)

National Certificate in Information Technology: Systems Development (NQF 5)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Information Technology: Technical Support (NQF 4)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Information Technology: Systems Development (NQF 4)

National Certificate in End User Computing (NQF 3)

Accounting and Financial Services (SETA)

Without accounting, business would not be able to track their income and expenditure. The accounting and financial services courses offered are listed below.

Further Education and Training Certificate in Bookkeeping (NQF 4)

National Diploma in Technical Financial Accounting (NQF 5)

National Diploma in Financial Accounting (NQF 6)

National Certificate in Bookkeeping (NQF 3)

Diploma in National Certificate in Office Administration (NQF 6)

Higher Certificate in Office Administration (NQF 5)

Certificate in Office Administration (NQF 5)

TVET Faculty of Education

Teachers shape and mould the lives of students. This crucial role requires training and passion. The programmes offered by the TVET Faculty of Education are listed below.

National Certificate in Occupationally-Directed Education Training and Development Practices (NQF 5)

National Certificate in ABET Practice (NQF 4)

National Certificate in Occupationally-Directed Education Training and Development Practices (NQF 6)

Further Education and Training Certificate in Occupationally-Directed Education Training and Development Practices (NQF 4)

QCTO Occupational qualifications

Occupational qualifications refer to the qualifications that employers should consider while making decisions about hiring employees. The QCTO Occupational qualifications on offer in this college are listed below.

Occupational Certificate in Chef (NQF 5)

Occupational Certificate in Office Administrator (Public Service Administrator (NQF 5)

Occupational Certificate in Early Childhood Development Practitioner (NQF 4)

Occupational Certificate in Community Development Worker (NQF 4)

Occupational Certificate in Community Development Practitioner (NQF 5)

Occupational Certificate in School Principal (School Manager) (NQF 6)

Faculty of Hospitality

The friendly reception and entertainment of guests requires training and professionalism. The Faculty of Hospitality offers the following courses.

Further Education and Training Certificate in Hospitality Reception (NQF 4)

National Certificate in Professional Cookery (NQF 4)

Richfield College online application in 2022

The institution is open for applications. Prospective students should follow the steps below to submit an online application.

Visit the application portal and register an account.

If you already have an account, log in.

An application form will pop up on your screen. Enter your personal, educational, account payer, and qualifications details.

Attach your supporting documents and accept the terms and conditions.

Complete any other information required on the portal, then click Save and Submit.

NB: An application fee of R500 is payable. Upon admission, a registration deposit of R1 500 is payable.

Admission requirements

Since the college offers different qualifications, the entry requirements vary. Some programmes have higher admission requirements than others.

Before submitting your application, you should go through the college prospectus to ascertain you meet the admission requirements for a particular course. Besides the admission requirements, the prospectus contains a list of all Richfield College courses and fees in 2022 in PDF format. The general requirements are listed below.

Level General requirements Higher certificate A National Senior Certificate (NSC) with an endorsement for admission to a higher certificate or The National Certificate Vocational (NCV) at NQF Level 4 with appropriate combinations of recognised subjects and levels of achievement or Mature age exemption for people above the age of 23 years as set out in the Higher Education Regulations or Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Diploma A National Senior Certificate (NSC) with an endorsement for admission to a diploma or Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) or Mature age exemption for people above the age of 23 years as set out in the Higher Education Regulations Degree A National Senior Certificate (NSC) with an endorsement to a degree with appropriate combinations of recognised subjects and levels of achievement or Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) or Mature age exemption for people above the age of 23 years as set out in the Higher Education Regulations

Richfield College fees

The college fees vary depending on the course being pursued and the mode of learning, i.e. contact or distance learning. The institution has a fee schedule for contact learning and a different one for distance learning.

Richfield College campuses

The institution has multiple campuses in various provinces, as listed below.

Gauteng

Bryanston campus

Pretoria campus along 165 Jacob Maree Street

Pretoria campus along 13 Church Square

Braamfontein campus

Johannesburg campus

Kempton Park campus

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Umhlanga campus

Durban campus along 292 Anton Lembede Street

Durban campus along 44 Joe Slovo Street

Limpopo

Polokwane campus along 52 Church Street

Polokwane campus along 100 Landros Mare Street

Polokwane campus along 20 Thabo Mbeki Street

Mpumalanga

Witbank campus

Western Cape

Cape Town campus

Contacts

If you wish to find out more about this institution, you can use the contact details below.

Telephone number: 0861 321 321

0861 321 321 WhatsApp number: 0823 321 321

0823 321 321 Email address: info@richfield.ac.za

info@richfield.ac.za Twitter: @thisisrichfield

@thisisrichfield Facebook: @thisisrichfield

Who owns Richfield College?

The institution is owned by its founders and Investec Africa Private Equity. Investec Africa Private Equity is a closed-end fund managed by Investec Asset Management (IAM). In 2018, IAM acquired a majority controlling stake of Richfield Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

How good is Richfield College?

The institution is a well-respected institution that trains its graduates to be competitive and work as professionals in various industries. It offers high-quality education to all students.

Is Richfield a public or private college?

The institution is a private college accredited by Umalusi, the Council on Higher Education, and some SETAs.

What courses are offered at Richfield College?

Multiple SETA, TVET, undergraduate, certificate, and short learning qualifications are offered in this college, as listed above.

Are Richfield degrees recognised?

Yes, the degree programmes are recognised in South Africa and beyond. The institution is fully accredited by the relevant education authorities.

Is Richfield College a distance learning institution?

The institution offers distance learning and in-person learning, depending on the course you wish to pursue.

A look at the list of Richfield College courses above shows the institution offers competitive programmes. Prospective students can apply for admission to various programmes on offer in 2022.

