Rachel Kolisi shared a candid glimpse into the challenges of co-parenting her children with her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi

She highlighted the emotional difficulty of sending her kids to fly alone to visit their father for the first time, showcasing her preparation and anxiety

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support from fans, who praised Rachel for her transparency and strength, relating to the realities of co-parenting across different locations

Media personality and estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi opened up about her struggles with co-parenting as the kids travel alone to visit the Sharks player.

Rachel Kolisi got candid about the struggles of co-parenting as the kids flew to Siya alone. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

The pair announced their divorce on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when they released a joint statement on social media confirming the news that left many fans distraught.

Rachel Kolisi shows the struggles of co-parenting

Rachel took to her social media account, sharing a candid glimpse into the challenges of co-parenting and highlighting an emotional moment as their children travelled alone to visit their father on her TikTok account on 9 July 2025.

She revealed that it was the first time the kids would be flying alone to see their dad without her, which was "hard" for her.

"Never going to feel normal packing for my kids to leave."

In the TikTok clip, she showcased how she braided her baby girl's hair so it does not need to be brushed while she is away. The mom of four went on to showcase how she did admin work for kids flying without parents.

Rachel said the night before the kids were set to travel and the day they were to depart were the "hardest" part for her, which resulted in her sleeping for three hours.

Decided to call my gran and ask if she would like to go away with me while the kids are away. She said yes so feeling better that I wont be alone."

The bittersweet goodbye moment, which led to the kids being dropped at the airport, caused her to have an anxiety attack, as she showcased in the clip. Rachel went on to share how five minutes into her first meeting, while the kids were away, was rough for many reasons and expressed how she would be heading to bed early and try again the next day.

The post sparked an outpouring of support from followers, many of whom related to the realities of co-parenting across different locations.

Fans praised Rachel for her transparency and strength, noting that her vulnerability shone a light on a reality many families face.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows Rachel Kolisi support

The online community took to the comments section to show Rachel Kolisi love and support as they showered her with heartwarming messages.

Kaylin Van Schalkwyk said:

"Supporting Rachel doesn’t mean sending hate to Siya. We can show support without being mean."

Hayley added:

"The whole of South Africa is here for you."

User wrote:

"Owww, mommy sending love and light..we will get through this with you."

Nikki Munitz & Associates shared:

"Thank you for being so real. Divorce hurt even when it’s what you want."

Tahnurmica commented:

"South Africa is behind you mama. This chapter isn’t the end; it’s a turning point, and even though you didn’t choose this storm, you will rise in it softer, wiser, and stronger. One day, you’ll look back and see that even here… God was holding you."

