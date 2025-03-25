Rachel Kolisi opened up about life after her divorce from Siya Kolisi, sharing on Instagram that she is embracing simple moments and working through the unknown with gratitude and peace

Fans praised Rachel for her strength, resilience, and ability to inspire other women through her healing journey

Supporters flooded her comments with encouragement, highlighting her as a role model for choosing joy and staying strong

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rachel Kolisi has been taking life a day at a time since her divorce from Siya Kolisi. The star recently spoke about how she has been coping after leaving her marriage.

Rachel Kolisi shared a life update after her divorce. Image: Chris Jackson and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi talks about life after divorce

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce late last year was one of the most shocking news stories in South Africa and beyond. Fans have been glued to the stars' social media pages, hoping for a reconciliation, but it looks like there is no turning back for Mzansi's former power couple.

The mother of two recently laid her emotions bare in a heartfelt post. She took to her Instagram page to vent about her life. The star shared a few pictures showing fans what she has been up to over the past few weeks. She also revealed that she has been learning to treasure all the moments, no matter how big or small. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Moments from the last couple of weeks. The simple life is the dream. Family, good people, health. Grateful for it all.

"I’m in a very “unknown” space at the moment, and working hard to find a way through. In the meantime, peace is my portion, and celebrating all the good, even when it feels like it’s just a sunrise ❤️Happy Monday!"

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's post

Social media users applauded Rachel Kolisi for her vulnerability. Many also applauded her for being strong and handling the divorce like the queen she is.

@mariana.brits.777mmb said:

"You've got this Rachel, the simple things in life are the most things in life, you've been threw so much, keep it up, you are great!!!🔥❤️🙏"

@norrislizelle wrote:

"You are such an inspiration, Rachel, choosing joy and healing and showing the way to other ladies❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥"

@alisonhofer added:

Your faith is your rock I know, and here we are, strangers far away, praying for you and wishing you the very best.❤️"

@1953joy1953 said:

"A sunset or sunrise, the tranquillity of the moon is simple but powerful and calming ❤️"

@beverley_campbell_ wrote:

"You're a star and a role model to thousands of women. Well done ❤️😍"

Rachel Kolisi's fans hailed her for showing her vulnerable side. Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

SA admires Rachel Kolisi's beauty

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi is a busy person who seems to always be on the move these days. In a recent video, the businesswoman showed how she had to run to catch her flight. However, online users had their eyes set on something else.

On her TikTok account, Rachel shared with social media users the rush to get to her next destination via an aeroplane.

Source: Briefly News