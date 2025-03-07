South African businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared that she was the queen of just making it for her flight

A TikTok video showed the mother of two running to get to the mode of transportation set to take her to her next destination

Many social media users in the post's comment section were more in awe of Rachel's beauty as she ran

While Rachel Kolisi was focused on not missing her flight, online viewers were focused on her beauty. Images: @rachelkoliis

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is a busy person who seems to always be on the move these days. In a recent video, the businesswoman showed how she had to run to catch her flight. However, online users had their eyes set on something else.

Rachel Kolisi is on the go

On her TikTok account, Rachel shared with social media users the rush to get to her next destination via an aeroplane.

While she didn't share where she was going after boarding her flight, her Instagram stories showed that she was previously at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg where she attended a panel discussion headed by the insurance company Naked.

Expresso Show presenter Kyle Clark who was also in attendance showed the speakers for the day. Image: @mrkyleclark

Source: Instagram

Rachel attended the event to talk about businesses as vehicles for social change while representing the Kolisi Foundation despite recently stepping down as the CEO of the charity organisation.

In her TikTok video, the businesswoman ran with a smile, even though there was a chance of her being late for her flight!

She captioned her post with a laugh:

"The queen of just making a flight."

Watch the TikTok video here.

Rachel Kolisi's beauty catches people's eyes

A few social media users who saw the video on their For You Pages sprinted to the comment section to tell the internet personality how beautiful she was, even though she was in a rush that day.

@soulful_human wrote in the comments:

"Who else sees the light in her eyes? She’s just a girl."

@ally_allstar said to app users:

"She looks beautiful even when running and stressed."

@snehbuthelezi88 shared with Rachel:

"You look so pretty with a calming aura."

@bumblebee9236 also praised the mother, writing:

"You're absolutely gorgeous, even when running to a plane. May God continue to fill your cup, Queen Rachel."

A motivated @yuveshka_r stated:

"Happy looks good on you, even though some days might be harder. You’re an inspiration."

@jadels.lucass added in the comment section:

"You're glowing, Rachel."

@cebo.buthelezi_ told the online community with a laugh:

"The fact that I’ve once seen her at the airport in Cape Town running because she was late for a flight."

3 Other stories about Rachel Kolisi

In another article, Briefly News reported that Rachel celebrated Siya Kolisi's brother's birthday by posting several pictures with a heartfelt message.

reported that Rachel celebrated Siya Kolisi's brother's birthday by posting several pictures with a heartfelt message. In an Instagram post, the philanthropist threw shade at a blocked person. The internet assumed that the post was for her estranged husband.

In a heartfelt post, Rachel shared the difficulties of raising children while going through difficult times. Her proud brother Joel Smith applauded her efforts as a mother.

Source: Briefly News