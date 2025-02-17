Rachel Kolisi posted photos and videos on Instagram of what she got up to for Valentine's Day

In the heartfelt post, Rachel Kolisi spoke about the difficulties of raising children while going through a difficult time

Her brother Joel Smith spoke proudly of her and how she opened her arms and home to Siya Kolisi's two siblings Liphelo and Liyema

Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel Smith comforted her after sharing her Valentine's Day struggles. @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi's brother hails her on Valentine's Day

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi shared with the world how she spent her Valentine's Day on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Rachel got deep about having to show up for her children while having to battle the reality of her own life. "This Valentine’s Day I made a brave decision and it broke my heart all over again. Parenting when the world feels like it’s crumbling around you is a different kind of challenge. And one I hope I’ll never have to experience at this level again.:

Her brother, Joel Smith, took to her Instagram post's comments section and mentioned his lucky all four of them are to have her in their lives.

“All four of those kids are very, very lucky to have you,” he gushed.

Rachel Kolisi reflects on adoption process at 24

Rachel Kolisi was 24 years old when she took on the responsibility of being a mother to Liphelo and Liyema. She also had an infant child, Nic who was three months old at the time. On her Instagram page, Rachel said, "10 years of the greatest gift God could have ever given me.”

Many people flooded her post and lauded her for embracing motherhood and older kids at such a young age. During their happier times, Siya Kolisi thanked Rachel Kolisi for all her hard work in making sure that they were a happy family.

Hailing Rachel, the Springboks star said: “Rachel Kolisi is doing the most, honestly we wouldn’t be where we are as a family without you! Thank you, Mariri.”

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi adopted his siblings at very young ages. Image: @rachelkolisi

