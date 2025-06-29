Former Isibaya actress Thembi Nyandeni recently opened up about her acting career and the South African entertainment industry

Nyandeni, who currently plays the role of a criminal mastermind, Njinji, in Uzalo, reveals that she's been acting since she was 20 years old

Fans of the actress previously took to social media to celebrate her return to the small screen when she joined Uzalo

Legendary actress Thembi Nyandeni stars in 'Uzalo': GettyImages

Source: UGC

Veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni, who stars opposite Yolanda Buthelezi in SABC1's Uzalo, recently opened up about her career in the entertainment industry.

The multi-award-winning actress recently shared that she's been in the industry for 50 years, as she began acting at the age of 20.

Nyandeni reveals in an interview with Sunday World that she's never been out of work as she was born to entertain.

“I’ve never been out of work because I was born for this. I’ve never struggled to land a role, and I’ve never stressed about where my next gig would come from. Because I’ve built my brand. For me, this is not just a job but a calling,” says the iconic star.

The 70-year-old actress also shares that she's not planning to retire from acting, as acting is her calling.

Nyandeni's TV career

TVSA reports that the iconic actress Thembi Nyandeni is famously known for her portrayal as Mkabayi Zungu in Mzansi Magic's Isibaya.

Nyandeni's character is a tough-talking matriarch of the Zungu family and the sister of Mpiyakhe (played by Siyabonga Thwala).

The actress also played the character of Selina Khumba in SABC1's drama series Zone 14.

Nyandeni also received the Outstanding Lead Actress award at the Royalty Soapie Awards in March 2014 for her Isibaya character.

The former Isibaya star also joined Burnt Production's award-winning series, How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Nyandeni played the character of Aunt Prudence, who arrived on the scene after the death of her sister Twala (played by legendary actress Nandi Nyembe).

She also starred in the first season of 90 Plein Street to play the role of Ethics Chai.

The actress also appeared in Lockdown season 5 to portray the role of an Energy Minister named Thembisile. Nyandeni also starred in Ferguson Films' popular TV show Rockville as Minister Mazibuko.

The legendary actress also acted alongside Florence Masebe and Warren Masemola in season 2 of The Republic as Ntombi Nkosi.

Legendary actress Thembi Nyandeni recently received an award. Images: GettyImages

Source: Original

Thembi Nyandeni wins Best Supporting Actress at the KZN Film and TV Awards, Mzansi was delighted by her presence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2023 that Thembi Nyandeni won an award at the KZN Film and Television Awards thanks to her impeccable acting talent.

The Iconic actress was recognised for her hard work on SABC1's soapie Uzalo, and she took home a prize from the event honouring Simon Mabunu Thembi.

The legendary actress was in attendance at the KZN Award show, and Briefly News was able to snap exclusive pictures of her.

Briefly News