Iconic South African actress Thembi Nyandeni, known for her role as Mkabayi Zungu on Isibaya , received the Lifetime Shero Achievement Award at the Gagasi 8th Shero Awards

The awards celebrate women excelling in various fields, and Nyandeni's recognition highlights her significant contributions to the arts

Social media users praised her, expressing that she deserves this honour

Veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni is getting her flowers while she can still smell them. The star, who has featured in several productions, received the Lifetime Shero Achievement award at the Gagasi 8th Shero Awards.

Thembi Nyandeni has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Gagasi Shero Awards. Image: @joy_zelda and Briefly News

Source: UGC

Thembi Ntandeni honoured with top award

Top South African actress Thembi Nyandeni is finally getting the recognition she deserves. The actress, who is popular for playing Mkabayi Zungu on Isibaya, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the just-ended Gagasi Shero Awards.

The Gagasi Shero Awards recognises women pushing boundaries and excelling in various fields. Actor Spaces shared the news about Mam' Thembi's major win on Instagram. The post read:

"Congratulations to Legendary Mam’Thembi Nyandeni, who was Honoured with the Lifetime Shero Achievement Award at GAGASI 8th ANNUAL Shero Awards. Your remarkable career has inspired generations, and this accolade is a testament to your immense contribution to the arts. 🙏🏾 Here’s to celebrating icons!"

Mzansi congratulates Thembi Nyandeni

Social media users congratulated Thembi Nyandeni on being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Many said the veteran actress deserves to get her flowers while she can still appreciate the love.

@lerato_mvelase commented:

"Congratulations ✊🏾✊🏾"

@mtshalijones wrote:

"Congratulations Bizo❤️🙌"

@zamantshinga_mtshali added:

"Congratulations queen 👑😍😍"

@alex_memela noted:

"Big congratulations Mama 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Uyiqhawekazi lethu wena 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela scoops Royalty Soapie Award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Harriet Manamela is an entertainment award to the good after receiving a major nod at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards. Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam.

The event at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Saturday, 24 August, celebrated the who's who of local television during a night of glitz and glamour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News