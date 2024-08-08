Ongezwa Jiyane, a South African single mom of three boys, has been open about her journey on social media

She had her firstborn at 18 but refused to let it be a roadblock to her success and is driven to build a beautiful life for her children

Ongezwa now uses YouTube, TikTok and her other platforms to share her experiences to inspire other single moms

Ongezwa Jiyane is a single mom of three who creates content about motherhood. Image: @ongezwa_jiyane

Source: Instagram

Content creator and mother of three beautiful boys, Ongezwa Jiyane, popularly known as ‘City Mom,’ is all about pouring into her children, creating wholesome content and leaving a valuable legacy for her kids.

From becoming a mom at 18, having three different baby daddies and taking a plunge into social media content creation, Ongezwa has been open about her journey as a single mother on her platforms.

She spoke to Briefly News about raising her family and growing in the digital space.

Ongezwa's experience of becoming a mom as a teen

Ongezwa had her first child at 18, and thanks to a great support system, she didn’t face as many challenges as most teen moms.

“My baby daddy and I were fortunate enough to have our parents come together and assist us with raising our son.

"My firstborn was raised in a healthy environment and had both a mother figure and father figure in his life, and I’m grateful and thankful for their support and raising my son,” Ongezwa shared.

She explained that after having her third son, Lubanzi, she was really hands-on and got to experience what it really is to be a mother.

“I got to experience the good and hard times, the sleepless nights and having to figure out parenting. I learnt from raising Lubanzi that raising your children and forming that mother-child bond is imperative.”

Ongezwa also noted the importance of a mother in their son’s life, instilling important lessons such as being a kind and loving young man.

Ongezwa Jiyane views motherhood as a blessing. Image: @ongezwa_jiyane

Source: Instagram

Being a content creator

YouTube, TikTok and Instagram have opened doors for Ongezwa to share about her motherhood journey, and she hopes to inspire and help other single mothers as they navigate the tough journey and turn it into a beautiful one.

“I’m fairly new in this content creation space, but so far, I’m grateful and appreciate the few opportunities this channel has produced for me. I have collaborated with other YouTubers; I was also approached by Avon to collaborate with them, and now I’m recognised by Briefly News SA.”

Ongezwa's content is about her life, motherhood, sons and doing things that make her smile.

“I get to have me-time as a content creator and a mum. I am sure to always do the things I enjoy and make me happy. That includes going out with family and friends, having spa dates and spending fun with my sons. So, with my flexibility, I get to prioritise myself adequately.”

Balancing business and motherhood

Although the idea of single motherhood is often associated with hardship, Ongezwa considers herself very blessed to have her children and cherishes the good times she shares with them.

For Ongezwa, motherhood and business have been easy thanks to being a stay-at-home mum and the flexible nature of her work.

“I can provide adequately for my children. I’m there to love, care for and provide for them, and I’m also there to support them in all their endeavours. And when it comes to business, it also gives me the flexibility to be the best mother. Consequently, I get to enjoy motherhood and be able to invest in myself to provide for my children.”

Ongezwa Jiyane loves how her work allows her to spend time with her children. Image: @ongezwa_jiyane

Source: Instagram

A strong mom striving for financial freedom

Ongezwa shared that she hopes her children will remember her as a strong, God-fearing, loving woman and a loud, funny strict mother.

“But most importantly, I want to remind them to never give up, that even when life throws lemons, you make lemonade. I would also want to leave my children a legacy of financial freedom, to ensure that they get the education they need and have all the necessities they need to survive and achieve their goals.”

Thanks to Ongezwa’s service provider business, she can save for her children’s future by investing in educational funds. Her YouTube channel has also become a way for Ongezwa to invest in herself and provide for her children now and in the future.

The hardworking mom notes her proud achievements of buying her first car and paying for her own apartment while providing for herself and her boys.

Obtaining qualifications that were key to achieving her financial goals is something Ongezwa also holds dear.

Ongezwa also recently moved apartments and shared a video of a new, bigger and better home.

Ongezwa on dealing with mom guilt

The biggest cause of Ongezwa’s feelings of inadequacy as a mom comes from raising kids whose dads aren’t in their lives.

Her third baby daddy having a change of heart about raising their son together during the early stages of her pregnancy hit her the hardest.

“I feel guilty about not being able to have a good and healthy relationship with their fathers for them to experience having a father figure in their lives.

“It’s a lot of emotions to go through, but I allow myself to go through those emotions to formulate strategies to tackle the issues so that my kids can have a foundation to build relationships with their fathers."

The mom of three notes that most often, mothers initiate the first step toward healthy co-parenting so that their children have both parents present in their lives.

Overcoming negative criticisms about single mothers

The love Ongezwa has for her three boys surpasses all the negative criticism she experienced.

“I view being a single mother as a blessing for me, despite the challenges, because of my beautiful children whom I adore dearly.

“It is because of that love that I can block those criticisms. I do not allow anyone who hasn’t walked a mile in my shoes to bring me down and make me feel guilty because of my decisions that I’m content with," Ongezwa said.

She advises other single mothers to focus on loving their children, supporting them and making the best of each day.

