Lwazilubanzi Mthembu is an actress, dancer and entrepreneur who successfully juggles her career and motherhood

The 33-year-old single mother has appeared on TV screens across South Africa since 2013, and she has founded a coaching and training company

Lwazilubanzi had to overcome many challenges, including a breakup and finding jobs in a competitive industry, but she managed to reach financial independence for herself and her daughter

In honour of her inspiring story, Briefly News featured Lwazilubanzi in the Women of Wonder: Moms Singlehandedly Running Families and Businesses initiative

The art of acting entails wearing different masks and embodying the character on screen to make the viewers feel a certain way. Motherhood sometimes calls for similar adaptability. As moms, we have to put on a brave face even when we feel scared, and we have to wear a smile even when the world's weight rests on our shoulders. We have to act okay so that the little humans depending on us feel safe.

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu is making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, but she is also a single mother. Image: Lwazilubanzi Mthembu.

Source: Instagram

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu is an actress, dancer, and successful businesswoman - but her most important role is that of a mother. Unfortunately, her story had no supporting actor, and she had to do it alone.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to the challenges single mothers face while trying to have successful careers. Lwazilubanzi could have wallowed in her circumstances; she struggled to find work as a freelance actress, her family dynamic was challenging and her relationship ended.

But she fought, and while staying true to herself, Lwazilubanzi worked her way to the top, ensuring her daughter was with her every step of the way. Briefly News is honoured to share the empowering story of Lwazilubanzi Mthembu as part of our Women of Wonder: Moms Singlehandedly Running Families and Businesses initiative.

A star born in Soweto

Lwazilubanzi was born in Soweto and grew up in a single-parent home with her mother, a nurse who worked hard to give her kids the best possible life.

From a young age, Lwazilubanzi knew she was destined for extraordinary things, and not even the slightest self-doubt could contain the brilliance that was ready to shine.

She told Briefly News:

"I felt destined to pursue something remarkable."

And remarkably, she did—Lwazilubanzi has an honours degree in Performing and Visual Arts, triple majoring in sign language. The actress also owns a coaching and training company, which secured her an invite to work with the European Commission on a project for youth-led businesses.

Today, Lwazilubanzi boasts over 78,000 followers on Instagram, and she has appeared in several notable South African TV shows, including Intersexions, House of Zwide, eKasi: Our Stories and Mzansi Love.

The future looks bright for our Mzansi star, and Lwazilubanzi told Briefly News that she has an upcoming international film and is stepping into a producer role. She said:

"I once saw my diverse talents as scatterbrained, but now I see how God is connecting the dots. Every hardship, joy and victory is starting to make sense as I enter a more settled phase of life."

How to balance motherhood and a career

Most people strive to find the perfect balance between their professional and personal lives. This could prove especially difficult for a single mother whose work takes her abroad.

Lwazilubanzi admitted finding the perfect harmony between her career and motherhood was difficult and sometimes still is:

"When I was filming overseas, I had to be away for months. But now I've learned to chat with producers so I can sneak in every moment with my daughter—or even better, bring her along for the adventure."

The actress used to give her daughter tasks on set and in the office to make her feel part of the team.

While Lwazilubanzi has thousands of admirers, she is her daughter's biggest fan. The proud momma told Briefly News she is in awe of her child.

The 33-year-old businesswoman added that her daughter's strength, intelligence and character amaze her.

Tips on teaching kids how to be financially savvy

Lwazilubanzi didn't grow up with budgeting skills, so she made it her mission to teach her daughter the value of money. Every year, the business coach gives her daughter a piggy bank to encourage her entrepreneurial spirit.

She proudly detailed how the little girl knitted and sold leg warmers during winter. This skill taught the young girl how to earn and save money and to spend it wisely.

Lwazilubanzi took further steps to secure her daughter's future by making investments in her name.

Lead by example: A financially independent mother

Our teachings are only valuable if we live by example. Lwazilubanzi is showing her daughter how to live a truly financially independent life. One of her biggest monetary accomplishments was entering 2024 completely debt-free.

In addition, she also bought a car in cash. In an industry that can be uncertain, not having any financial responsibilities other than one's needs gives Lwazilubanzi peace of mind.

Support group for single moms

Lwazilubanzi ignores her critics by focusing on her daughter and her career. But, she admitted that single mothers face a lot of backlash, often from the people who are meant to be their co-parents.

The actress told Briefly News her baby daddy's rare appearances bring criticism and demands, which can be hard to swallow. In addition to unsupportive co-parents, society has stigmatised single mothers.

The 33-year-old expressed that, more often than not, single mothers are blamed for their situation when, in reality, they do everything possible to provide for their families. This heartbreaking reality pushed Lwazilubanzi to use her coaching and training skills to establish the Baby Mama Development Unit. She explained:

"It was a safe space where we could share challenges and lift each other up."

Lwazilubanzi knows how important a sound support system is. She credits her friends for their love and guidance during the darkest times of her life. The actress added that her 'village' ensured she never drowned in her struggle, even if it meant spreading themselves financially thin.

The stunning momma added her family is also there for her when she needs some me-time or when her daughter is lonely:

"A granny is a girl's best friend. It’s either she is in on the ride, or she visits any of my siblings with their children, and she doesn’t have to be lonely at home anymore. Being an only child really sucks, so she enjoys these visits thoroughly."

Leaving her daughter a godly legacy

God is at the top in the movie credits of Lwazilubanzi's life, and she hopes her blessings flow over to her daughter.

"I hope to leave my daughter a legacy of living God's will," she told Briefly News.

The momma dreams of her daughter having a life so abundant in blessings that everyone she touches feels transformed.

