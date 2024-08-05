This hun inspired many with her heartfelt story, from losing everything at 25 to becoming a thriving single parent

Kelebogile went from having it all at a young age, which many could only dream of, to losing everything a couple of years later

Despite the setbacks, she rebuilt her life, now owning multiple cars, an apartment and being a single mother resonating with many netizens

At 25, Kelebogile Chauke lost everything 25, forcing her to start over. Images: @bk_chauke.

A single mother revealed her journey from losing everything at 25 to achieving remarkable success.

The heartfelt included a screengrab of a Twitter post that posed the question:

"The plan was simple: finish school, find a job, and get married at 25. Come tell us what happened to the plan."

See the video on TikTok posted by @bk_chauke

Single mother shares her sincere story

The single mother, Kelebogile Chauke, responded by recounting her tumultuous but inspiring journey.

She explained:

"I completed varsity at 21, the same year I got engaged. I got my first car at 22, my first job at 22, and lost my job at 25, the same year I got pregnant. Lost my baby daddy while five months pregnant.

"Lost my car and apartment, went back home. Started all over six weeks after giving birth, and here I am now, permanently working, owning two cars, having an apartment, and raising my son alone."

Netizens were too familiar with her story

Her story resonated with many, prompting many reactions from social media users who shared their experiences.

Asar Mabaso noted:

"24 years, school completed, got a job, eyomshado nomuzi nami angaz kuphi cuz ksele unyaka oy1 phela manje 😭" (24 years old, completed school, got a job, the marriage and house plan is still pending, it's been a year now 😭)

Thandeka5192 commented:

"🥺🥺Askis sthandwa. Intando kankulunkulu ibuhlungu." (Sorry, my dear. God's will is painful.)

User4271144921321 also noted their disappointment:

"I have two degrees. After my second degree, I got promoted at work. I started lobola negotiations, but when I was about to get married, my partner suspected I didn't love her and left me. As we speak, I can't breathe."

Njabsmgcini: "Akuhlangani, graduated at the age of 26, zinto zibheda strong." (It's not coming together, graduated at 26, things are going very badly.)

Makhwenga showed mixed emotions by saying:

"🤣😅 ayi!! Nami angazi 🫣🥲 ku rough nje" (🤣😅 Oh!! I also don't know 🫣🥲 it's just rough.)

Miss_Kay also revealed her trials and tribulations:

"I am doing psychology, I have been doing the same module for 2 years. It has been stopping me from graduating! Wrote it again on the 6th of June; results came back, I failed the module again.😭"

Tshepolekgoate added:

"Finished school at 17, had to work 10 years in construction. Doing my first year at university at age 27. Started my professional job at 30."

@Nare_Mahlo also noted:

"Finished school and all, got married at 24, then widowed at 27. Working in the third belt at 31 this year and found my chapter 2 in love.🥰"

Kamo recalled:

"Had my first child at 21, had my second at 23, graduated at 24, got married at 24, and got permanently employed at 25. Sadly, I lost my mom at 25 too. 🕊️ Currently 27 and I just got my first car ☺️"

Kgodiso mmola❤️ shared a heartfelt story as well:

"Failed grade 12 twice, rewrote then passed, got pregnant at 21, completed my N6 in December, just started LLB this year and am 24.😭"

Dodo also chimed in with her heartfelt story:

"I had it all. I got a job, got married, had two beautiful boys, a car, and a house. Then life happened. I moved back home and started from scratch with my boys. Luckily, I have rebuilt my life."

Ben commented:

"Jobless but I’m a qualified teacher. 😭"

Nozipho Dlamini said:

"Been stuck in a 3-year degree for 5 years now!👍"

