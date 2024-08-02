South African Woman Lands in Hospital After Discovering Polo-Driving Bae Is Allegedly Her Dad
- One young lady claimed that she found out her Polo driving bae was allegedly her father and shared her story on TikTok
- The footage received a massive attraction online, generating over 3.8 million views, thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users reacted to the hun's story as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while some expressed their thoughts
This hun had many mouths opened after she dropped a bombshell of a revelation concerning her relationship.
Woman claims she found out Polo driving bae, is her dad
One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kgomotso_selahle got candid with her viewers about her dating life and boy; it had tongues wagging online.
The stunner ended up in hospital after finding that the man she was dating who had a Polo was allegedly her biological father. The experience was traumatic for her; however, she expressed that she was "okay" and would continue to smile because life did not end there.
@kgomotso_selahle's clip shocked many people on the internet. It became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.8 million views within four days of its publication.
Watch the video below:
Online users react to woman's story
The online community reacted to the hun's story as they took the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
LaQueen said:
"Being an absent father, but a present boyfriend, is wild."
User added:
"Moral of the story: stick to yours peers."
ZN55.5 was shocked:
"I beg your finest pardon?"
Jiki China cracked a joke, saying:
"Your coffins will be light because you guys aren't willing to carry any secrets to the grave."
Naledi Thulo commented:
"Yohhhh my mouth has been open for so long."
SA in disbelief as Mzansi woman buys car and house for cheating bae
Briefly News previously reported that one woman went through the most all in the name of "love" for indoda. The hun shared her story, which caused a shock wave across Mzansi.
A woman sat down for an interview with a woman who goes by the social media handle Madam Speaker. During the interview, the woman was candid about her relationship with a police officer. The woman told Madam Speaker that she had bought a car for her ex and taken out a loan. She said the vehicle was to facilitate her boyfriend's commute to work.
