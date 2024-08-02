One young lady claimed that she found out her Polo driving bae was allegedly her father and shared her story on TikTok

The footage received a massive attraction online, generating over 3.8 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the hun's story as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while some expressed their thoughts

This hun had many mouths opened after she dropped a bombshell of a revelation concerning her relationship.

A lady shared how she discovered her Polo-driving bae was her dad in a TikTok video.

Woman claims she found out Polo driving bae, is her dad

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kgomotso_selahle got candid with her viewers about her dating life and boy; it had tongues wagging online.

The stunner ended up in hospital after finding that the man she was dating who had a Polo was allegedly her biological father. The experience was traumatic for her; however, she expressed that she was "okay" and would continue to smile because life did not end there.

@kgomotso_selahle's clip shocked many people on the internet. It became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.8 million views within four days of its publication.

Online users react to woman's story

The online community reacted to the hun's story as they took the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

LaQueen said:

"Being an absent father, but a present boyfriend, is wild."

User added:

"Moral of the story: stick to yours peers."

ZN55.5 was shocked:

"I beg your finest pardon?"

Jiki China cracked a joke, saying:

"Your coffins will be light because you guys aren't willing to carry any secrets to the grave."

Naledi Thulo commented:

"Yohhhh my mouth has been open for so long."

