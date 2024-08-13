A hun gushed about her relationship on social media, and people were left in awe of the couple

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens were amused by the cute pair's moment as they flocked to the comments section

One woman left many people on the internet envious after she showed off how peaceful and amusing her relationship was.

A lady showcased her man spilling tea from the groove in a TikTok video. Image: @misslelem

Source: TikTok

Man comes home from the groove, tells bae all the tea

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @misslelem, showed viewers how it goes down when her bae returns from the groove.

@misslelem, sleeping soundly, was woken by her man, who arrived home at 3 am. The young man can be seen eating a burger from McDonald's while spilling the tea on what took place at the groove.

As the clip continued, the gent fell asleep with a burger while conversing with his hun. The footage amused many, becoming a hit on TikTok and gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

People react to the video

The two entertained many as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply expressed their thoughts.

Gugz75db said:

"He'll only tell you what you wanna hear."

Great white expressed:

"Ladies, we need this kind of peace."

Boity_mveloww shared:

"Mine would even show me pictures of the ingredients of the tea leaves, no stone unturned."

Tshililoarehonema cracked a joke, saying:

"The problem is when he repeats the tea when he wakes up because he cannot remember that he told me already only other gents got numbers from girls, but ena No ke saint."

ke Tumi commented:

"He is not coming to our next men's-conference, he broke the most important bro code."

Kiyola Aesthetics gushed over the couple, saying:

"This is cute."

