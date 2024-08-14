A young man took to social media to showcase his degree vs what he is doing now, and people were shocked

One South African man showed off his current reality, and many could relate to the young gent's story.

Petrol attendant flexes his degree vs. what he’s doing now

TikTok user @ayanda_atm took his viewers on a journey on his graduation day. The young man showed himself dressed in a black suit while walking the stage of the grad, and he was capped for bagging a degree as a social worker.

But life did not turn out as the gent expected. He landed a job as a petrol attendant at Engen Petroleum garage. @ayanda_atm's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

People wish the man well in his future

The online community took to the comments section to shower the gent with warm messages, while some expressed their thoughts by saying:

Hello said:

"I pray you find your purpose and enter your rightful destiny."

Muvo Madlala shared:

"Diploma in Survey Engineering, working as a waiter."

Olwethu added:

"We invest so much time and money into education."

ANTONYKG commented:

"Survival brother, don't entertain other things, you will find your dream job while pushing."

Amandaush18216 suggested:

"Go to the UK, fam."

Mhlaba Nene commented:

"This country though."

