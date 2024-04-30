South African Woman Exposes Petrol Attendant’s Payslip in a Video
- A lady in Mzansi showed off a petrol attendant's salary, and social media were shocked
- In the TikTok video, the lady unveiled the payslip, and the clip went viral, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the subject
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A woman had Mzansi buzzing after she unveiled a payslip of a petrol attendant in a video making rounds of social media.
Woman shows off petrol attendant's payslip
A lady caused a massive stir on social media. The woman shared a video on TikTok where she unveiled a petrol attendant's salary, and people were left in shock. In the video uploaded by @lifereset_za, the lady revealed that she had received the second petrol attendant's payslip. She showed off the payslip the person was earning, which was R8.5K as a basic salary, overtime R2K and net pay of R9K per month.
The video became a viral hit, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi react to the woman's clip
People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others were shocked as they reacted to the video.
GP said:
"That’s a white petrol attendant. We need a black petrol attendant."
Mogalakwena shared:
"Petrol attendant rate per hour currently is R41. 14 and Sunday is a guaranteed 1.5 rate, and they are roughly working 45 hours per week and more."
Chabedi Mogwe added:
"He's not getting better because he has weekend overtime, he spend the whole month working."
Motjatji Makobela wrote:
"The salary includes language allowance."
Aus_MongiMoeket265 commented:
"Almost the same as SAPS mos."
Woman unveils private school teacher's payslip on TikTok
Briefly News previously that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip and the clip went viral on social media.
This lady had online users heated up after she showed off a private school teacher's payslip in the video shared by @lifereset_za on TikTok. The woman revealed in the clip that the payslip belongs to an educator teaching at a private school in Cape Town.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News