A woman had Mzansi buzzing after she unveiled a payslip of a petrol attendant in a video making rounds of social media.

A lady unveiled a petrol attendant's salary in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off petrol attendant's payslip

A lady caused a massive stir on social media. The woman shared a video on TikTok where she unveiled a petrol attendant's salary, and people were left in shock. In the video uploaded by @lifereset_za, the lady revealed that she had received the second petrol attendant's payslip. She showed off the payslip the person was earning, which was R8.5K as a basic salary, overtime R2K and net pay of R9K per month.

The video became a viral hit, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi react to the woman's clip

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others were shocked as they reacted to the video.

GP said:

"That’s a white petrol attendant. We need a black petrol attendant."

Mogalakwena shared:

"Petrol attendant rate per hour currently is R41. 14 and Sunday is a guaranteed 1.5 rate, and they are roughly working 45 hours per week and more."

Chabedi Mogwe added:

"He's not getting better because he has weekend overtime, he spend the whole month working."

Motjatji Makobela wrote:

"The salary includes language allowance."

Aus_MongiMoeket265 commented:

"Almost the same as SAPS mos."

